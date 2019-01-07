Teller County District Judge Scott Sells granted a request by Patrick Frazee, 32, to delay the preliminary hearing from Jan. 29 to Feb. 19.
In a motion hearing Friday, Frazee appeared with his attorney, Adam Steigerwald. Handcuffed and escorted by Teller County deputies, Frazee looked around the courtroom with no visible expression.
After a month-long investigation in the Nov. 22 disappearance of Kelsey Berreth, 29, Frazee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with five felonies, including murder in the first degree and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.
On Friday, prosecuting attorneys Jennifer Viehman and Beth Reed agreed to release the all case-related documents, photographs and videos — including the search warrant, police reports and the affidavit — to be viewed by Frazee as well as his attorney and staff.
“But the documents will remain sealed until further court orders,” Viehman said, speaking to the press after the hearing.
In addition, Viehman and Reed agreed to work out the logistics of the lab testing with the defense, as information becomes available.
To date, no one else had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Berreth, but the investigation is ongoing, Viehman said. “The reason why the affidavit is remaining sealed is so that law enforcement can contact witnesses before all that information is made public,” Viehman said.
Frazee, who lives in Florissant on a 35-acre ranch, had several friends in the court room that day. “I’ve known Patrick for 20 years,” said Gilda Dellinger, formerly of Divide. “He’s always been so kind and helpful.”
When Dellinger moved to Colorado Springs, Frazee helped shuttle her horse to the new home. “And he noticed that my storm door was broken and he fixed it for me,” she said. “I would never have believed this about him.”
For three weeks after Berreth’s disappearance, Frazee kept the couple’s one-year old daughter, Kaylee, after an exchange Nov. 22. Subsequently, Berreth’s parents, who live in Idaho, have been granted physical custody of the child.
Initially, the Woodland Park Police Department led the investigation under the direction of Chief Miles DeYoung, that included the FBI, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the 4th Judicial District, which is now handling the case.