Anxiety and anticipation, sadness and excitement are the emotions Pastor Brian Troxell said he feels over leaving Woodland Life Center, a Church of the Nazarene.
“It’s weird, feels very strange to be letting go,” said Troxell, who’s been tapped for the position of pastor at Church of the Nazarene in Lake Houston, Texas, Troxell preached his last sermon in Woodland Park on March 1.
While serving as pastor at Woodland Life Center for the past 15 years, Troxell left his signature on the congregation as well as the community.
In 2009 he initiated a fundraising campaign to build the life center as an addition to the church. “Our intention going in was to be debt-free,” he said.
However, in just two years, the church had raised $75,000 which was the catalyst needed to secure a loan from Park State Bank & Trust for $700,000, one-third of the cost of the project.
Opened in 2017, the life center at the church at N. Colo. 67 and Evergreen Drive is a community resource. There are activities in the gym such as men’s handball, pickleball, roller skating, archery practice and Cub Scout meetings, for instance. On Sundays, the gym becomes the church with a pull-out altar and podium, along with a set of drums — and the addition of 200 or more chairs.
At 11,000 square feet, the center is a gathering place for socializing before services and other occasions. The focus of the space is a giant mural depicting dozens of smiling faces painted by Lois Sprague of Woodland Park. Sprague also did the mural on Ute Pass Cultural Center that illustrates the history of Woodland Park.
But the church’s future it didn’t look so promising those first few weeks after Troxell arrived. “The Woodland Park church was suffering, dying,” he said.
Gradually, however, members started returning while the word spread and others joined. Today, the congregation ranges from 200 to 300 members. “I think there was a kind of energy that just sort of sparked,” he said.
For Troxell, being an ordained minister was not on his list of careers, despite the fact that his father was a minister in the church. “I wanted to be a rock star in the music business,” he said, with a laugh. But he met his future wife, Sarah, while both were attending Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma City. Together, they felt called to the ministry.
“That settled our commitment,” he said.
After graduating, the Troxells moved to Duncan, Okla., where he served as a youth pastor. And 15 years ago, the Troxells accepted the position in Woodland Park. The Troxells have four children, the oldest, Mia, who lives in Nashville with her husband Michael Arseneau, and Jackson, 17, Benjamin, 14, and Olivia, 10.
Under his guidance, the church became known for its holiday dinners on Thanksgiving and Christmas that serve about 180 people. For those who are working, the church delivers the food prepared by soldiers stationed at Fort Carson.
But at the age of 48, Troxell has been looking for ways to serve beyond Woodland Park. “My wife and I started feeling a stirring a while back,” he said.
At the same time, the church’s district superintendent reached out about the vacancy in Lake Houston.
While he has turned down offers throughout the years, this one was different, Troxell said.
The church will soon begin a search for a new pastor and, in the meantime, children’s and youth pastors Scott Green and Mackenzie Shunko will continue serving the church while Tim Stearman has agreed to be the interim pastor.