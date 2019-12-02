When Mary Crade, a teacher at Summit Elementary was diagnosed with cancer, friends mobilized to initiate a fundraiser to help pay for her chemotherapy treatments.
In a newsletter released to The Courier as well as to social media sites, the group has spread the word about “Pasta with a Purpose,” a benefit dinner for Crade.
Whitney Rubio, a parent of a student at the school, is helping to organize the dinner this month.
“In her 30 years of teaching, she had impacted hundreds of lives and treated each child with tremendous grace, compassion and a patience that is unrivaled,” states the release.
To accommodate the expected number of those who want to help, the group will offer two seatings for the dinner: 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the school, 490 Meadow Park Drive, Divide (80814). The suggested donation is $10 a plate. There will also be a silent auction and entertainment.
Tickets can be purchased at the school or by calling 719-200-6297.