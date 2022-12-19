WOODLAND PARK • The sign posted on the door of the Woodland Park School District RE-2 Administration building before the Dec. 14 board of education’s regular meeting stated, “when capacity is reached, the door will be locked.”
A large crowd attended, but no one was turned away. Overflow areas with TVs displaying the meeting were set up in the lobby and a conference room.
The agenda was relatively short, with updates on the interim superintendent interview process and the process for appointing a new at-large director to replace Board Secretary Chris Austin, who resigned last month. The only action item on the agenda was appointing Director Cassie Kimbrell as the new board secretary.
A performance of the Madrigals had been scheduled, but was postponed until January after board members received threats of violence over social media, said Board President David Rusterholtz. “The police are investigating, and we have extra security here tonight,” he said.
Of the 13 people who spoke during public comment, only two, Gene Harris and Aaron Helstrom, said they supported the board and the process of choosing the interim superintendent.
The commenters included four Woodland Park High School students who, earlier that day, took part in a “walk in,” coming to school late to protest the board’s choice of Ken Witt as the sole finalist for the interim superintendent position.
Board Vice President David Illingworth II, who did not attend the meeting, gave a statement to KRDO after the protest, in which he blamed parents for instigating the student protest.
“…People who manipulate children like that are beneath contempt,” he stated. “…I’m excited to work with (Witt) to improve the education of (Woodland Park School District) students for their own benefit, instead of being used by activists as weapons in a media campaign.”
“We are our own people,” WPHS senior Luke Kettler said, refuting Illingworth’s claim. “We are not drones of our parents.”
He added that RE-2 is a phenomenal district with teachers who care and students who are enthusiastic.
“Witt is not fit to serve,” Kettler said. “You need to listen to the people. Keep Del Garrick and Tina Cassens as co-superintendents until the end of the school year. They know everyone and they’ve been serving this district for more than 50 years combined. They are a perfect fit.”
WPHS senior Jacob Desmidt said he researched Witt’s background and concluded that he would be a disaster for the district. “Our parents are not using us; we are our own people,” he added.
Another student, Bode Wolin, referring to the successful 2015 Jefferson County School District recall in which Witt and two other board members were accused, among other things, of trying to water down Jeffco’s AP History curriculum, said, “History is not only about teaching the good stuff.”
Wolin reiterated that the student walk-in was not instigated by parents. “If you violate our right to protest, whose rights will you violate next? We’re doing our civic duty … we will fight for our education.”
Finally, WPHS senior and Student Council President Chase Steel said he attended a charter school through seventh grade. “Coming here improved me and changed me in ways I can’t explain,” he said. “Woodland Park school spirit, academics and athletics are at an all-time high. Ken Witt will jeopardize all these improvements.”
While echoing the students, several speakers alluded to a recent survey in which 96% of parents said they wanted to keep Garrick and Cassens in place. Hiring someone with a background in education was also important to most respondents.
District parent Khurshid Rogers said the board is ignoring what parents want and that “makes us feel devalued.”
Bill Brown said using the wrong tool for a job can result in disaster, and “Witt is the wrong tool for this district.”
“(Witt) has no educational background — he has a bachelor’s degree in math — and he was recalled,” Erin O’Connell said. “(Board Vice President David) Illingworth told the press that he is excited to work with Witt, and he hasn’t even been interviewed yet. … Also, shame on you for belittling students’ efforts.”
During his report to the board, Woodland Park Education Association President Nate Owen commended the Woodland Park Middle School staff for helping the students and staff deal with the recent death of a seventh grader.
“No other group comes together this well in times of crisis,” he said.
Owen used most of his time pleading with board members to put students and teachers ahead of their own personal and political agendas. He said data available from the Colorado Department of Education shows that Woodland Park students have outperformed most local districts through the pandemic.
“But your only (interim superintendent) finalist doesn’t even have a degree in education,” he said. “We want someone who supports us, who inspires us to greatness — a leader who will help us continue improving and who is growth minded.”
He added, “The process was too short and that is bad-business practice. We want the students and staff to be treated with respect. … Students want to have their voices heard. To you, only parents’ opinions matter.”
In other business, Merit Academy Charter School Chief Action Officer Gwynne Pekron gave her monthly report, and Garrick introduced the state’s plan to fund a Universal Preschool Program.
The board and members of the District Accountability Committee set Witt’s interview for a meeting Dec. 19 and the board is expected to make the final hiring decision at a special meeting on Dec. 21.