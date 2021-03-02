Feb. 16 saw the untimely passing of our Mayor of Woodland Park due to his battle with COVID-19. For those of us who loved, admired and looked to him for leadership it begs the question, “Was it his time?” Or “Was it the sinister work of a thief?”
Jesus says this in the Good Book, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”(1) It is important to address as we process our emotions at the loss of someone we love, cared for and looked up to. Why did you leave? Was your work finished? How will I carry on? Where have you gone?
There are lots of raw emotions around death. They range from the loss of intimacy and daily connections in the dance of life to regular friendships and the sharing of thoughts, aspirations, plans and activities — to the other side of the spectrum, “finally, that blankety blank is gone. Good riddance: he was a ...” (choose your blankety blank sentiment.)
I am not sure I want to hear some religious platitude that death is not the end: there is a heaven; he is in a better place; he is with Jesus. I am not ready to pass off the loss so theoretically. “Why did he go?” “And why did he go now?” “We were working on this or that.” “He had the vision for where we could go as a town.” “He was my best bud, he was my _________.” “I am angry he left his work unfinished.” “I am angry that he has abandoned me.” “This isn’t fair.”
Should I blame Val? Should I blame God? Should I curse the devil for snatching away his life? To help us grapple with these feelings, it is sure that the support of loved ones, friends, the word of God, and time, can all be of great solace and a balm on the hurt and loss we feel. I hope to bring light and hope to your soul from what God says in His Word, to be a comfort to you as you journey forward without our friend.
There are others who are more learned and skilled at articulating the matter of “Who is in Control of Death?” Wayne Jackson’s article in www.christiancourier.com is a most excellent resource for further study.
God intended for mankind to live with Him eternally; and he commanded the man in the Garden of Eden saying, “From any tree in the garden you may eat freely; but from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat from it you will surely die.”(2) Eve wasn’t created yet when God gave this instruction to the man. Well, we all know the story of Eve picking the apple and being told half-truths by the serpent. (That’s called deception!) Adam went along with her and sin and death have been the curse upon mankind, earth, and this realm ever since.
Some of you may not give this any credence in your lives; however, for those hoping to come to terms with death, and the death of one of our own in this community, we look for an understanding of our own mortality and how to embrace the reality of death, growing through loss and finding strength and assurance that good will come from the loss of our friend.
This separation from eternal life, scripture tells us was caused by one man, Romans 5:19 puts it this way. “For as through the one man’s disobedience (Adam) the many were made sinners, even so through the obedience of the One (Jesus Christ) the many will be made righteous.”
Here is what scripture says this means. “For while we were still helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly.” “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, having been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from the wrath of God through Him.”(3)
Wait a minute! Are you telling me that the God who created the heavens and the earth loves you and me so much He would send his Son, Christ, to die so we could be made whole; put in right standing with Him? You mean He doesn’t want us to be separated from Him? Yes. There are many engaging stories of God’s love towards His people told throughout the pages of the bible; our Judeo-Christian tradition that founded our Community, our nation and the culture of our parents, grandparents and those who went before us. This is not to sugar coat that there are trials, tribulations, distresses and persecutions, famine, plague and perils that we all face.
One of the writers in the New Testament says it this way, “But in all these things we overwhelmingly conquer through Him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor any other created thing, will be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our LORD.” (4)
If you have followed me in this article so far then I want to encourage you that the hope that is found in a personal relationship with the One in the Good Book called “The King of Kings and the LORD of LORDS” (5) is a promise of eternal life. Jesus demonstrated in His life that He willingly gave up His life. 3 days later by the intangible power of the Holy Spirit he was raised from the dead; showing us that He conquered death. He spent some time visiting those on earth who believed on Him and then He ascended into heaven. It is well documented for those who want the scientific details. When we receive this gift of a new life in Christ, the old things pass away. All things are made new. (6) We have hope that we too can enter into eternal life and the sense of fear and dread of the prospect of death no longer holds a sting for us. We begin to see the purpose of this life; to know God, to know who we are in this creation, and to embrace the journey set before us.
If the loss of our friend has you struggling as to where you are in relationship to life and death; simply ask He who created you to come into your heart and show you His purposes in you.
References: John 10:10, (2) Gen 2:16-17, (3) Romans 5: 6,8, (4) Romans 8:37-39, (5) 1 Timothy 6:15-16, (6) 2 Corinthians 5:17.
Robert Zuluaga is an elected councilman for the City of Woodland Park. Email him at rzuluaga@city-woodlandpark.org.