Dancing down the street with pizzazz and panache, the Mountain Eire Irish Dancers are the star attraction in Woodland Park’s second annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. While it may have been a long time coming, the parade, set for Saturday, is now a tradition inaugurated last year by the dance company’s owner, Mickie Richardson.
Richardson grew up in Woodland Park and vowed to do something about the gap in the city’s March schedule. “Every year we had to go to the Springs for all the functions and performances,” she said.
The residents caught on and the organizers threw a whopper of a parade that featured the dancers, along with 24 floats. “I was thrilled, we had floats, walking groups, a therapy horse and classic cars,” Richardson said.
As the Irish are known for having a pretty good time on St. Pat’s, in Woodland Park tradition holds as the event features a pub/food crawl with 10 vendors.
Participants can buy a $5 card the day of the parade and head to the various restaurants and bars featured.
And this Irish parade will have Grand Marshals, Cord and Lizzie Prettyman, who have chosen to have the proceeds donated to DayBreak — An Adult Day Program.
The parade, which begins at noon, starts on Henrietta Street at Memorial Park.