WOODLAND PARK • If it isn’t aggravating enough to get a ticket for a broken headlight or taillight, the cost of the fine and the repair are a double whammy.
But thanks to a new partnership between the Woodland Park Police Department and the local Advance Auto Parts, the repair job won’t hurt the wallet so much.
The Raleigh, N.C.-based Advance Auto Parts donated a total of $500 in gift cards to the local police department to launch the program.
As part of the new vehicle safety program, drivers may get a break.
For instance, when a police officer issues a ticket for faulty vehicle equipment, if the driver is lucky, the cop might instead hand over a $10 Advance Auto Parts gift card. They can use this to repair the faulty equipment at the Woodland Park shop, 520 W. Midland Ave. without having to incur the cost of a citation.
Representatives celebrated with a kick-off ceremony Dec. 8 at the local shop.
“We are beyond pleased to be able to partner with Advance Auto Parts and bring this amazing program to the city of Woodland Park,” said Police Chief Chris Deisler in a news release. “During this holiday season, we could not have hoped for a better time to launch this cooperative effort.”
Cody Henderson, general manager of the Woodland Park auto parts center, hosted the ceremony at his shop. Also present were Isaac Velez, general manager of the national Advance Auto Parts.