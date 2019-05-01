One of 15 statewide organizations to receive a grant to address child abuse and neglect, Community Partnership leads an effort to prevent child maltreatment.
The nonprofit organization, along with the Department of Human Services, Teller County Public Health and other county agencies, developed a plan that outlines risk factors for families. Among them are poverty, transiency and lack of nutrition, education, economic opportunities, housing, stability and family support.
It’s a positive approach to statistics that reflect a rise in child abuse and neglect in Teller County, 15.8 children per 1,000.
“We know our human services in Teller County are solid,” said Jodi Mijares, executive director of Community Partnership Family Resource Center who wrote the grant. “We work together really well, know we have great programming for families, but why did our child abuse/neglect rate go up again? It’s higher than the state average.”
A subsequent needs assessment and a survey of parents revealed some negative perceptions. “We have all these great services in place but still have families falling through the cracks,” Mijares said.
As a result, the plan, developed by multiple county agencies and school districts, outlines five goals, among them, removing the perceived stigma of asking for help. “We’re finding that parents are too proud, embarrassed or have trust issues; they are not accessing services at a rate consistent with the rest of the state,” Mijares said. “Other communities don’t struggle with that as rural communities do.”
Challenges for low-income families in rural areas include isolation, transportation and housing options. “We have people who come up here and are homeless,” said Kim Mauthe, executive director of DHS. “They end up living in the forest or other places so the lack of affordable housing is a challenge.”
The goals of the plan are:
1. Expanding family support services to complement those offered by other agencies. “We’ve found funding for another family advocate to help reduce the wait times,” Mijares said.
2. Impacting the community norm around accessing parent/family support programs. “We want to launch a stigma-reduction campaign, want all families to feel at home in our center, whether they’re in crisis or high-functioning parents looking for social interaction,” Mijares said.
3. Increasing opportunities for families to build social capital. “Most of us don’t live in developed neighborhoods — we’re very isolated,” Mijares said. “But when you don’t have transportation or reliable income to get to these hubs of social interaction, it can be a risk factor for child abuse and neglect.” As a result, if the partnership were to expand and include other county agencies, the location would be in a central part of the county.
4. Reducing the barriers and frustration parents experience in accessing family support services. “Community Partnership would serve as a referral hub where we have a receptionist who can triage those needs,” Mijares said.
“It’s a win-win for everybody. “The response from the community has been immense,” Mauthe added. ”In my arena (DHS), we are looking at prevention, prevention, prevention.”
5. Expand evidence-based practices.
The plan has put the county out in front of other counties in the state.
“We really came up with one of the most supportive and promising plans of the 15 counties awarded funding,” Mijares said. “Teller County has a reputation at the state level for having leadership that works really well together.”
Mijares wrote the grant to the Colorado Office of Early Childhood which include technical assistance.