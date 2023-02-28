WOODLAND PARK • The 4th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at noon March 11 on Henrietta Avenue at Memorial Park. A gift to the community by Mickie Richardson, a 40-year resident of Woodland Park, the parade features floats and grand marshals nominated by the community. This year’s marshals are Mike and Mary McNally, active volunteers in the community.

Richardson is a teacher in the Woodland Park School District and founder of the Mountain Eire Dancers.

The event includes the Pub/Food Crawl, when area restaurants, coffee shops and bars offer special deals through the purchase of a stamp card. The discounts are good from March 11-19. The $5 stamp cards, cash only, will be for sale in front of the Ute Pass Cultural Center starting at 11 a.m.

Proceeds from the crawl are donated to a nonprofit organization chosen by the parade grand marshals. Past recipients of the parade proceeds have been Daybreak — An Adult Day Program, Basecamp Recovery Solutions and Woodland Park Hockey Association.

The parade will follow its traditional side street route, from Memorial Park to Fairview Street, with a turn at Baldwin Street, and finishes at the corner of Baldwin and Panther Way. Traffic access will be closed through this area from 11:45 a.m. to the end of the parade. Last year’s parade had more than 20 different groups with everything from animals and walking/dancing groups to floats and classic vehicles.

For more information, email Mickie Richardson at mountaineire@yahoo.com or call at 719-210-4183. Parade participants and event sponsors are still being accepted.