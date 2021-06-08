VICTOR • It is rumored that Nikola Tesla brought electricity to Victor in the 1900s, but today there’s a different kind of energy emerging: young, ambitious entrepreneurs who call Victor home are taking advantage of new business opportunities.
One such couple is Chris and Erika Allen, who have teamed with Adam Hayes and Annetta Lawson to rebuild The Fortune Club.
The 300 Victor Ave. building has a long history, starting in 1896 when it housed a drugstore and saloon on the first floor and offices on the second floor. Just a few years later, in 1899, disaster struck and fire destroyed the entire town in less than 15 minutes.
With financing from Coors Brewery, the structure was rebuilt and the lower level reopened once again as a saloon, The Barrel. It was known for its five-cents mug of beer, generous food table and “girlie-girls” who sang and danced accompanied by a rinky-tink piano.
Upstairs was the city’s most talked about Red Light Social Club. In the early 1900s it was given the name The Fortune Club and carried whiskey, wine and cordials for family and medicinal use.
In 1916, with the start of prohibition, the business disappeared. After that, the building housed other bars or businesses or sat idle at times until becoming Harshies Corner Drug and Variety Store, which it remained for over 44 years. The marble soda fountain acquired in 1937 was said to be a favorite of the patrons.
Since the 1980s the building has primarily been operated as a diner and hotel.
The Allens purchased the building in February and embarked on multi-phase renovation plans. First, they renovated the street level and brought in Hayes and Lawson to upgrade the food and drink experience. The Fortune Club now is open Wednesday through Sunday and offers breakfast and lunch (both served all day) and dinner multiple nights a week. For entertainment, the establishment offers karaoke and live music in a very traditional setting.
As summer approaches, the partners are revitalizing the soda fountain acquired by the Harshbergers which they hope will once again become a local favorite. Their next renovation phase is to convert rooms overlooking the Victor downtown on the upper level that were formerly part of the Red Social Club into restaurant dining rooms.
“We look forward to making it a favorite for both locals and visitors and a key contributor to Victor’s downtown revitalization efforts,” said Chris and Erika Allen.
Chris Allen, born in North Tonawanda, New York moved to Vail at age 5 when his father came looking for work. He grew up in Minturn, graduating from Battle Mountain High School in 1986. He graduated from University of Colorado at Boulder in 1990 and took a job with Andersen Consulting (now Accenture), from which he retired as a partner in 2011.
Erika Allen was born in Madison, Wisconsin and grew up primarily in the Midwest. Erika graduated from University of Kansas in 1996 and also began working at the same consulting firm, where she is now a partner. Erika and Chris met during their careers and were married in 2019.
Chris discovered Victor in 2015 after buying an 1896 log house, which he fondly refers to as a handyman’s special, and fell in love with the city, its scenery and its residents. This year, the couple purchased the Fortune Club building from Buck Hakes and Sue Kochevar and began the restoration process.
“We want to raise the bar with The Fortune Club, yet keep the historical ambience of the building,” said the Allens.
The old soda fountain is the first eye catcher when you walk in and the rest of the décor is warm and inviting. They have melded the old with the new and plan to decorate with historical photos of Victor. The bar has an old cash register surrounded by liquor in a beautiful cabinet and it makes you feel like having a seat and staying a while.
Bartender Adam Hayes grew up in Victor and is very knowledgeable about the history of the city and the Fortune Club building. Hayes graduated from Cripple Creek High School in 1998 and worked as a civilian for the Navy. He was a Master Scuba Trainer on Guam and other islands in the South Pacific, locating sunken ships, planes and ordnances from the two World Wars.
It was exciting, but Hayes missed the mountains. In February 2019, he came home to Victor. He worked in Colorado Springs building motorcycles for a while and then in the assessor’s office in Victor. He hooked up with Chris and Erika early this year and is now a member of the team. He has designed signature drinks and given them names reminiscent of the history of Victor. These include the Gold Digger, “a mixture of Maker’s Mark whiskey and peach schnapps, honey and homemade lemon infused simple syrup, served over diamond-shaped ice cubes with an orange wedge,” according to the drinks menu.
Rounding out the team is Chef Annetta Lawson. She was born in Billings, Montana, but grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho and graduated in 1993 from high school in Jackpot, Nevada, having spent most her childhood straddling the border of the two states.
Lawson began working in the food and beverage industry and found she had a real passion for cooking. She moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico for two years and in 2000 relocated to Cripple Creek. She met her husband and they wed in 2001 and between them they have three boys. She worked for the Double Eagle and Cripple Creek Coffee, but got the bug to become a chef while working for Bronco Billy’s from 2004 to 2018 where she was the chef and manager of the steak house.
In 2018, Lawson took job at McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub in Divide, but said she felt drawn to Victor. When she met Chris and Erika, she felt like she could really do something amazing with them. “I have always loved Victor and to be a part of all this is phenomenal,” Lawson said.
“Victor is really unique and we’re glad to be on the ground floor of rebuilding this historical city,” said the Allens.
Downtown Victor is home to over 60 Victorian structures. Many of these charming turn-of-the-century buildings are vacant or underused; most are ready for small business ideas and investment. There are people who come to Victor fall in love with the area and want to invest — people like the Allens.
“There are great opportunities here and the downtown streets would be perfect for little boutiques and other shops,” said Erika.
These young entrepreneurs are starting something and they hope it will catch on and encourage others to come and see what a different kind of gold they have found in the city of mines.