In 1997, the City adopted its first Parks, Trails and Open Space Master Plan. Since then, this plan has been updated in 2007 and 2018. The Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that we are embarking on new long-range planning process to create a shared vision for the future of the City’s parks, recreation, open space, and trails (PROST) system!
We are working with Logan Simpson, a planning firm, to engage the community. We will: Evaluate existing conditions, challenges, and future opportunities; Identify alternatives and solutions to current challenges; and ultimately, Present a compelling vision and implementation plan for the future. Once complete, the plan will map a course for the next 5 to 10 years of Woodland Park’s investment as well as recreational programming for parks, recreation, trails, and open space.
Woodland Park’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails are essential to residents’ quality of life, economic vitality and environmental and social health. Developed park systems and open space allow residents daily access to the outdoors and promote neighborly interactions. Indoor and outdoor recreation programs provide opportunities for instruction and group participation in a variety of activities year-round. Expanding these assets will increase opportunities for residents and visitors to interact with nature, participate in recreation and improve their physical and mental health.
A thorough public engagement effort has been planned for this project including stakeholder focus groups, online questionnaires, and pop-up engagement booths at citywide events. The first online questionnaire will launch in early August and provide the community with an opportunity to provide input on their experience and communicate their needs and preferences for parks, recreation, open space and trails in Woodland Park.
Visit the What’s Up Woodland Park website, whatsupwoodlandpark.com/prost-plan to learn more, share your ideas, influence the future of parks, recreation, open space and trails and stay tuned for updates on future engagement opportunities and project announcements.
City of Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Keating has worked for the City for 28 years, and has been the Parks and Recreation director for 20 years. She can be reached at ckeating@city-woodlandpark.org or 719-687-9246.