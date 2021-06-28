It is a new day in Green Mountain Falls. The parking kiosks are now part of the landscape in the town that attracts people from all over the region who come to hike, eat, drink, fish, visit or just to enjoy a drive to the mountains.
The kiosks, recently approved by Mayor Jane Newberry and the town’s board of trustees, are an attempt to control the influx of visitors and the illegal parking and other issues that came with them last year. Violators will be ticketed by the marshal’s department.
After a series of public meetings that were often rancorous for citizens against paid parking, the town went ahead and initiated the two-year pilot program.
The board countered the opposition by emphasizing that all residents park free, that the first two hours for visitors are free and the next two are $2 each.
The system activates in steps, beginning with punching “OK” and then punching the numbers and letters of the motorist’s license plate. That’s it, if the stay is two hour; otherwise, there’s a slot for the credit card and then the motorist must go back to the screen to punch in the number of hours exceeding two hours in their stay in the town.
The system is managed by Interstate Parking Company of Colorado. Last week, thieves stole one of the kiosks stationed near Gazebo Lake. As of press time, the thieves have not been caught.
The theft occurred between 9:45 p.m. on June 15 and the morning of June 16. The kiosk is approximately five-feet tall and weighs about 400 pounds. It is attached to a metal base.
Anyone with information on this crime can share it and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867, or by visiting crimestop.net.