Park State Bank and Trust in Woodland Park recently made a $2,500 donation to Pikes Peak Historical Society.
The check was presented to PPHS President John Rakowski by bank president Tony Perry and Marcie Zurek from the Trust Department.
“Over the years Tony Perry and Marcie Zurek have been very supportive of PPHS and our community volunteer-run museums. Their advice and financial support have enabled PPHS to grow and supply a first-class presentation of local history to the west side of Teller County,” Rakowski said.
The donation will be used in the refurbishing of doors and windows of the Teacherage next to the original 1887 Florissant School and will also be used to help with normal maintenance and exhibit preparation.
Park State Bank & Trust worked with the fledgling Pikes Peak Historical Society in 2006 to enable the purchase of museum building with a mortgage commitment to be re-evaluated every five years. PPHS completed the payoff of the loan at the end of 2020.
PPHS owns and maintains two museums in Florissant: a historical museum featuring an entertaining and educational tour of the Pikes Peak region and a teacherage that was built sometime after 1907 and served as a residence for teachers at Florissant’s 1887 schoolhouse. PPHS is also the caretaker of the Florissant Pioneer Cemetery.
PPHS provides educational Chautauquas to the community several times per year, with the next one set for 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Lake George Charter School. This Chautauqua features Craig Karlin, owner/operator of Granite Canyon General Store in Lake George, whowill be sharing the history of the George Frost Mansion and his store.
The main museum is located at 18033 Teller County Road 1, across from the Florissant Post Office. The Teacherage Museum is located at 2009 Teller County Road 31, at the intersection of Wildhorn in Florissant. Both museums have no regular open hours in the winter season, from Oct. 3 until April, when there will be regular hours on weekends. To visit, call 719-748-3861 to arrange a time at least two days in advance.