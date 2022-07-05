The Park County School District board of education recently gave the green light for Lake George Charter School’s expansion plan.
District school board members on June 25 expressed their congratulations and best wishes for the school to move forward with the project.
“Lake George Charter Schools presenters showed a great deal of thought has gone into the planning and the school should move ahead,” said PCSD Superintendent Cindy Bear.
For the past several years LGCS has combined sixth through eighth grades into one class. Now, due to a growing student population in the area and approval from the state for the school to offer grades 9-12, the leadership decided the time right to build on the north side of the building.
The first floor will accommodate the middle school and the second floor will become the high school.
Plans for the coming fall semester will move existing spaces to create a new reading and math intervention room, a larger special education office, and separating the sixth grade classes from the seventh- and eighth-grade classroom. A larger science lab has been added and partnerships to bring to the middle school students STEM labs which will include aerospace studies, engineering, and several STEM construction projects.
A new room will be added inside the library for an onsite online high school program. Vickie Cooper will facilitate the high school students as an onsite instructor, if needed, and also will help students sign up for various internships for career exploration. Cooper will oversee concurrent enrollments with a junior college and develop a Life Skills curriculum to help students obtain certificates in various professional fields.
“These robust curriculum pieces will be in place until the labs and classrooms move into the new extension, said Lee Wade, LGCS administrator.
Kathleen Ogden will oversee the Virtual Village students, who do their schooling at home. These students will be able to come to campus on some Fridays to join the middle and high school students for field trips and building projects.
Bids will be sent out in search of an owner’s representative, who will direct the construction process to fit a timeline and budget. The present accountability and finance committees will work with the state to apply for grants for construction costs and the school’s legal counsel will facilitate following regulations.
“A timeline has been established which should see construction start in the summer of 2023 and finish by Christmas break of 2024,” said Wade.