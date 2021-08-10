GARO • An Aug. 15 event at the historic Buffalo Peaks Ranch will be a day for learning the history of the land, creating art, listening to music and simply relaxing.
Park County Creative Alliance and Rocky Mountain Land Library will host History Inspiring Art: Friends & Family Ranch Day, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Those who attend the free event (with a suggested donation) can watch, learn and create art and be inspired by the rich history and natural beauty of Buffalo Peaks Ranch as presented by a variety of historical interpreters, musicians, artists and guides.
“The ranch, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is the perfect place for one of the Alliance’s History Inspiring Art programs events,” said Linda Balough, PCCA board member, on the PCCA website, parkcreates.org.
“Here a person can let the spirit of the outdoors epak to them and come away feeling they understand the nature of the land and its history, as well reach into their own creativity.”
Event organizers suggest bringing items such as cameras, musical instruments, art materials, sunscreen, a hat, bug repellent, water and a brown bag lunch. Basic art supplies and additional drinking water will be provided, and porta-potties will be available on the site. Wearing appropriate clothing and footwear for a ranch — aka no flip flops — is also recommended.
“This is an authentic, historic ranch — with wide open spaces ... Each child must be supervised by an adult at all times,” states the event website.
The organizers suggest that anyone not vaccinated for COVID-19 wear a mask.
Kids will love the Young Readers Library in the Rocky Mountain Land Library, where they will have the opportunity to learn more about nature and the history of the ranch with their very own Pocket Guide to Buffalo Peaks Ranch and special bandana to help guide them on a scavenger hunt.
Those who want to just relax and enjoy the beauty of the area are welcome to stop by the main house and learn about the history of the ranch and the South Park or learn more about the development and future of the Rocky Mountain Land Library.
Buffalo Peaks Ranch launched in 1862, when Adolphe and Marie Guiraud (pronounced Garo) claimed 160 acres.
Guiraud built a mercantile store and worked running the store while his wife and 10 children worked the ranch. The remnant of the store can still be found on Highway 9 at what is still known today as Garo.
When Adolphe died in 1875, at age 53, the ranch was 640 acres with exclusive use of Trout Creek as a source of water for the ranch. Three of the Guirauds’ children predeceased Adolphe. The remaining seven children ranged in age from 2 to 25 at the time of his death.
At age 45, Marie Guiraud was left to manage the cattle and hay operation, the store, and care for their children. She became one of the most successful ranchers in the area. She was strong and tenacious allowing no one to take advantage of her as a widow.
Life presented many challenges, including losing a son and daughter, and enduring a fire that destroyed her original homestead. Guiraud did not give up, and replaced the homestead. She raised cattle and horses and laid out a town after hearing the railroad was coming through. She named the town Garo, which was the phonetic pronunciation of their last name.
Guiraud passed away June 5, 1909. Some of her children remained to run the ranch, but sold the then 1,840 acres of the ranch surrounding the headquarters to the city of Aurora.
In 2005, Aurora and Park County began discussions to decide how to best use and preserve the historically important ranch. Jeff Lee and Ann Martin, employees of the Tattered Cover Bookstore in Denver, had a remarkable vision the ranch could become a world class model for education, research and tourism.
After many years of negotiations, an agreement was signed between the city of Aurora and Lee and Martin. Their brainchild, the Rocky Mountain Land Library was born. It became a facility where people could conduct research using its over 50,000 volumes of books relating to the history, natural resources, geology, culture and recreational opportunities of the Rocky Mountains.
“It’s a way for history, nature, and art to come alive and everyone is encouraged to pursue their own artistic expressions in whatever medium they choose,” said Ann Lukacs, PCCA president.
PCCA was created to “Unite Park County through the Arts.” This event is part of their “History Inspiring Art” series with support from the South Park National Heritage Area. In addition, the Summit Foundation has provided support to the Rocky Mountain Land Library for its involvement in this event.