Fall is a magical time in Colorado and a time when hundreds of people flock to Park County to view the vistas and the changing colors. This year, Park County Creative Alliance is presenting a special “Art Adventuring” weekend, Sept. 16, 17, and 18.
The fun begins Friday evening, Sept. 16 at the American Legion Hall, 601 Clark St., Fairplay, where the PCCA will host its “Arty Party” from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be food, music, and silent and live auction of items including the well-known Arty Car. This unique one-of-a-kind car has been seen in various parts of Park County at many events and has been decorated by some wonderful and talented artists.
Visitors will also have the first look at some of the murals that have been created by PCCA artists for the Town of Alma as part of the “History Inspiring Art” program.
On Saturday and Sunday, Park County will be brimming with talented artists and a variety of galleries that will be participating in a county-wide open house. The galleries will be offering a variety of reception specials which may include demonstrations, refreshments and/or live music.
“These galleries are listed on our ‘Art Adventuring in Park County’ map which can be picked up at various locations throughout Park County,” says PCCA President Ann Lukacs. “This open house and the map are part of our vision to ‘Unite Park County Through the Arts.’”
In addition, on Saturday and Sunday, all are invited to join the PCCA on two of Park County’s beautiful mountain passes for the annual “Pass Notes” event. On Saturday, they will be at Hoosier Pass; and on Sunday on Wilkerson Pass. There visitors can observe plein-air artists as they capture the vistas while listening to the music of talented musicians. Mother Nature is providing the color. Bring your guitar, camera and easel and let the natural beauty ignite your own creativity.
This is the PCCA’s annual fundraiser. For more information, visit parkcreates.org or email info@parkcreates.org.