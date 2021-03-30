Wendy Sommers-Rea’s logo design symbolizes the work of a new Colorado nonprofit that helps children in foster care.
The resident of Jefferson, Park County recently won a logo contest held by Evergreen-based nonprofit Innocent Travelers.
The contest, held in January, was open to artists in Colorado. Sommers-Rea received a check for $250 for submitting the winning logo.
Innocent Travelers‘ mission is to give foster children a suitcase to transport their belongings when they have to move. That suitcase will stay with the child as he or she navigates a new home or new homes through the foster care system. Their motto is simple: “Helping children in transition to keep their belongings with dignity.”
Before launching the contest, a few graphic artists were contacted to come up with a graphic identity for Innocent Travelers. “Their logos were by no means bad, but did not capture that ‘this is it’ for either Susan nor myself,” said Ulla-Carin Johnson, assistant to organization’s founder Susan Schinner.
Innocent Travelers officially formed as a Colorado non-profit organization in October. Schinner said she was troubled knowing that children and young adults who enter foster care, through no fault of their own, especially abused or neglected children, may only have half an hour to gather their belongings before they are moved to a new and unfamiliar home.
“Imagine being given half an hour and a black garbage bag to pack your belongings. A black garbage bag symbolizes that the child’s possessions are worth nothing to other people. Unfortunately, this happens too often!” Schinner said.
Sommers-Rea works for Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) with abused and neglected children who need representation in the court system. She doesn’t have any children of her own and tries to help whenever she can with children’s causes.
For the contest, she went through several different designs before getting the idea of a traveling suitcase and giving it a childlike personality. “A little bottom heavy, cute with small feet that were tippy. The ‘innocent traveler,’ not knowing where they will end up, but moving into the future with the promise of a better journey. I used the arrow from the luggage tag concept to split the top and bottom to stage the name in a playful font, gave the case a heart with love to give. A rolling companion,” she explained.
Johnson said the organization chose Sommers-Rea’s artwork for its logo because, “it immediately symbolized what the essence of Innocent Travelers is all about — hope. To me, the arrow in the middle of the suitcase symbolizes motion; where the child is today does not define his/her tomorrow. Hearts to let them know they are loved and a suitcase in bright, cheerful colors. We are looking into making a luggage name tag with our logo and attach it to each suitcase we deliver,” Johnson said.
Innocent Travelers seeks donations of new or gently used suitcases. Monetary gifts are accepted to help buy additional suitcases as needed.
The organization is also working with Victim’s Advocates throughout the state to help provide suitcases to their clients.