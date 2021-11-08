Members of Divide Mountain Girl Scouts Troop 40394 pose on closed equipment at the Florissant community park. The troop has joined efforts with Adopt the Park-Florissant to revamp the park. At top, from left: Annie Demuth, Journee Coen, Serenitee Coen, Abigail Demuth, Penelope Alexander, Amelia Demuth and Madison McReynolds.