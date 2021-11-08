Imagine being a parent and taking your kids to the community park to play, only to find caution tape on some equipment or a sign prohibiting use of a slide. For Ryan Conley, that scenario was reality.
“I was very upset and concerned seeing our community park in Florissant in such disarray,” Conley said.
He called his friend Michael Demuth in Divide and they had a meeting with Teller County officials to discuss the options and to avoid closure of the Florissant park.
As the manufacturer of the park’s current equipment is no longer in business, it proved to be impossible to get parts to repair the equipment. And there was no money available in the Teller County budget. But Conley and Demuth were determined to find a way to give the community of Florissant a park they could be proud of and safe for children and families to use.
Conley and Demuth launched a campaign called Adopt the Park–Florissant and continued meetings with Teller County.
“I feel confident in this project due to the passion of Conley and Demuth; I look forward to working with them to bring this project into reality,” said County Administrator Sheryl Decker.
The Adopt the Park organizers are working closely with the county and “it’s always good when a group of concerned citizens and a community come together with energy and ideas,” said Fred Clifford, the county’s Public Works Director.
Clifford explained that the park was built in 2002 and definitely needs replacement. He feels the concept is feasible, but is waiting for the architect and organizers to present their ideas so that a budget can be put together. “It’s always great to work with a group who is so determined to see this project through and efforts to raise the money,” he said.
A brain trust of local volunteers and fundraisers was established to work with the county to rebuild the park. They are now working with the same architect that designed the new Teller County Sheriff’s Office in Divide, and are hooking up with Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition. They are looking into various grant programs, have established a GoFundMe page, and have been joined by the Divide Mountain Girl Scouts Troop 40394, which has made and distributed donation boxes in various businesses in Florissant, Divide, and Woodland Park.
The Girl Scouts set a goal to collect $10,000. Businesses and individuals who are interested in donating can do so by contacting Demuth at 719-661-8079 or Conley at NamaSayinFarms@yahoo.com.
Stated on the GoFundMe page, which has, as of this writing, has raised $260 of the $10,000 goal, “We are planning the restoration of the park in 3 phases. Phase 1 will be replacing all of the playgound equipment and coming up with a master plan on the entire park! More dates and deadlines will be made further down the road, but for now, or goal for Phase 1 will be to raise $10,000!”
The Adopt the Park–Florissant organization has broken the project into phases. Phase one includes new playground equipment, a new parking lot, and pavilion(s) with picnic tables. Ideas for future phases might include a community garden, off-leash dog park, and trail system for hiking. They are also looking into public restrooms with running water and electricity, depending on sustainability.
“We want families to be able to come with something for everyone; barbecues and get-togethers, birthday parties, and in a clean and safe environment,” said Conley.
Demuth added, “We want this park to truly belong to the community and be aesthetically pleasant and safety-oriented.”
The organizers are excited to create what they refer to as a community area of a safe place for kids, families, and the entire community to enjoy. Join the group’s page on Facebook at Adopt the Park–Florissant for updates.
Conley said, “We’re shooting for the moon with this project and with the help of the community and Teller County, I think it’s completely possible to accomplish our goals.”