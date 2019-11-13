Community Partnership Family Resource Center has been named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate of the Parents as Teachers National Center. The organization based in Divide is one of three in the state to be honored this year.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Cory Gorton, program manager for the organization’s Parents as Teachers program. “It is really a whole team effort and honors the work the team has done with families.”
According to a press release, the affiliation makes the program one of the top-performing home-visiting affiliates within the PATNC’s international network.
“To earn the Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, we underwent a rigorous self-study and review process from the National Center, which confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality,” said Jodi Mijares, executive director of the partnership. “Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering highest quality services to children and families.”
The program includes home visits, group connections, child screening and connections to community resources. It equips parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.
Among the program’s successes in Teller County is a family of four who came to the organization for help. “In five years, they diligently worked toward every single goal they set, whether it was a small goal of parenting, such as potty-training or exhibiting positive parenting techniques to deal with temper tantrums,” Gorton said.
As well, within the last two years the family achieved financial stability. “With the help of their (PAT) family advocate, they were able to get in touch with resources that could help with the disability claims they had,” Gorton said.
After 18 months, the family started receiving disability benefits, which allowed them to pay off debts. Today, the family is debt-free.
“We’re very proud of the team members because they’re the ones in the homes, doing the work, building relationships and showing awesome support for these families,” Gorton said.
The family’s success reflects the focus of the Parents as Teachers program. “It shows the dedication to the families they’re working with, supporting them through their parenting, the ups, the downs, the good, the bad, all of it,” she said. “That’s what Parents as Teachers is all about.”
The PAT team members are Jessica Bartholomew, Jackie Manley, Jamie Krall and Gorton, the program manager.