The Pikes Peak Paranormal Conference is from May 19-21 at the Cripple Creek/Victor Jr. Senior High School.

The conference will feature speakers, hands-on classes, and evening outings for attendees. And it all begins with a Fright Day Film Fest on Friday as well as a meet-n-greet dinner.

Saturday includes speakers and classes during the day and three types of outings for participants to explore: paranormal investigation, Bigfoot hunt or a UFO Skywatch. Sunday will conclude the conference with a town hall meeting and more speakers.

Area 51 Marketplace will feature vendors offering a variety of goods as well as a place to meet the speakers. While tickets are required for the outings, films and speakers, the marketplace, in the school cafeteria, is free. Tickets can be purchased both at the door on the day of the event or on the website. www.pikespeakparanormal.com.