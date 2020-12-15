In any other year, the Woodland Park High School boys’ basketball team would have already played six or seven games by mid-December. But this is not any other year.
“The last time we were all in the gym together was our last game Feb. 21 against Harrison,” said Woodland Park coach John Paul Geniesse. “Everything we’ve done since then has been virtual.”
The Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the basketball season on March 12, a day before the state semifinals games were scheduled to begin. The Panthers (4-19) didn’t qualify for the postseason, but Geniesse was already crunching numbers and putting a plan in place for the 2020-21 season when things got crazy.
“This situation has certainly made me grow as a coach,” Geniesse said. “This is another piece of adversity we all have to overcome. I believe when finally do get that chance to get back together we will all embrace our time together.”
Woodland Park has not qualified for the state tournament since the 2007-08 season, a 63-56 overtime loss to Longmont in the first round of the Class 4A tournament.
The Panthers’ last postseason victory came on Feb. 21, 2007, at home when they defeated Rock Canyon in an overtime thriller, 73-71. Woodland Park lost to Ralston Valley three nights later in the second round.
The Panthers’ long history of not making the postseason and relatively poor win-loss records led them to petitioning CHSAA to allow the schools boys’ and girls’ programs to play down at the 3A level this two-year cycle, which runs through the 2021-22 season.
CHSAA granted the waiver and now Woodland Park will join the 3A Tri-Peaks League, which includes the likes of traditional powerhouse programs like The Vanguard School, Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs Christian School and St. Mary’s.
“We go from playing in one of the state’s top 4A conferences (Colorado Springs Metro League) to one of the state’s top 3A conferences,” Geniesse said. “I believe the CSML has prepared us for what is going to be a battle every night in the Tri-Peaks League.”
The basketball season has been shortened. Instead of playing a traditional 23-game regular season schedule, teams will play 13 regular season games. Woodland Park is tentatively slated to open its campaign Feb. 1 at 4A Mitchell.
“That could change,” Geniesse said. “Everything is fluid at this point.
“But I could care less if we play 23 games or 10 games or seven games. I want our kids to have an opportunity to compete. This is another piece of adversity our kids have to overcome. If our kids played a game tomorrow night I would not be nervous. I would feel extremely comfortable.”
The Panthers graduated the bulk of their team. Among the top returning players are sophomore Sonny Ciccarelli (7.3 points per game) and seniors Bryson Cox (2.6 ppg, 3.7 rebounds per game) and Tyger Ciccarelli (3.3 ppg).
Woodland Park’s other winter sports teams — girls swimming and wrestling — also are on hold until practices begin Jan. 25.