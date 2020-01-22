Twin brothers Parker and Trace Taranto, along with fellow junior Michael Romero, are leading the way for the Woodland Park High School hockey team this season.
“Obviously, they are the nucleus of our team,” said first-year Woodland Park coach Travis Seabolt. “They are our captains and the ones who really lead the team. They are the ones we go to when we need leadership.”
The Taranto brothers — Parker is a center and Trace is a wing — have played in every Woodland Park hockey game in the three-year history of the program. They started as freshmen and plan to finish their careers as Panthers.
They skate on the same line, while Romero heads up another line.
“I don’t do first and second lines,” Seabolt said. “I try to split up my talent a little bit to make us more even strength.
“Those three guys are extremely smart hockey players. They are grinders and a diamond in the rough, They find a way to be in the right place at the right time.”
Romero, a center, joined the program in his sophomore year after taking a break from playing Triple-A hockey with the Colorado Springs Tigers. He hasn’t played a lot with the Tarantos, but he’s almost considered a third bother.
“We’ve been close my entire life,” Romero said. “I always have their back, as well as they have mine. We haven’t been playing together that long, but we have the same goal on the ice. We’re starting to click and I know that next season will be a lot better for all of us and this team.”
Parker is among the state leaders in goals with 12. He also has six assists. Trace has nine goals and eight assists, while Romero has accounted for three goals and four assists. The three boys have accounted for 58 of the team’s 81 points.
“We’ve stepped our roles as team leaders and we’re here to support everyone at every event,” Parker said. “We’re here to try and set a good example for the kids on this team, and for the generations of kids who are coming up through this program.”
Parker and Trace have been skating on the same teams since they were 5.
“It’s a great feeling being out there on the ice and seeing him out there,” Parker said of Trace. “It’s nice knowing he has my back, and he knows that I have his out there. And it’s nice getting the puck to him in front of the net, or vice versa.”
Trace added that he and Parker know each other so well they hardly need to talk on the ice.
“It’s really nice to know that he’s putting in the same effort that I’m expecting of him and I know that he’s going to do that every single time,” Trace said. “He has the same goal that I have.”
The Panthers were winless through Jan. 16, but three captains believe better times are ahead for the team.
“We’re building as a team and growing as a family,” Trace said. “That’s a really big aspect of what the ultimate goal of Woodland Park hockey is here. And I love falling into it.”
Goalie Garrett Richardson is the lone senior on the team and believes that having the Taranto brothers s and Romero on the team is a huge benefit to the program.
“It’s really cool to come out and watch these guys skate,” Richardson said. “They have such good chemistry when they get on the ice together.”
Last October, the Tarantos and Romero were selected to try out for Team Colorado. The top 80 players in the state— among 400 total players on high school teams — were asked to try out for the team that will play in a national high school tournament this spring in Minnesota. The top 20 players will make the final cut.
“That would be a great honor,” Romero said.
The Tarantos are multi-sport athletes. Parker is a starting center fielder for the school’s baseball team, while Trace starts at first base.
“Baseball is a great stress reliever of a game,” Parker said. “Being out there and hitting the ball and catching the ball is great. Baseball is sure a lot different than hockey.”