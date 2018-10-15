PANTHERS SOFTBALL ENDS ON HIGH NOTE
The Woodland Park High School softball team wrapped up its season Oct. 4 with a wild come-from-behind 13-12 home victory over Class 4A Metro league foe Cañon City.
The Panthers trailed 11-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth when they exploded for six runs to tie the score. Woodland Park added two more in the sixth to take a 13-11 lead, and then limited the Tigers to one run on the seventh to secure the victory.
Five different Woodland Park players had two hits each; Madi Kleppe, Angelina Woods, Sierra Hilgner, Gabby Cox and Dani Thrailkill.
Woods knocked in three runs, while Cox and Thrailkill had two RBIs each.
The Panthers finished with a 10-13 record. That was as many combined wins as they had in 2016 and 2017. Last fall, they were 3-16.
Woodland Park began this campaign by losing its first six games and then won 8 of 12. They closed out the season 2-3.
Woodland Park was 5-4 in conference play. The Panthers finished in fourth place behind Elizabeth, Mesa Ridge and Widefield.
The Panthers batted .312 as a team. Thrailkill, a junior, led all batters at .515. Next were junior Jada Boddy (.492), sophomore Cox (.443), freshman Hilgner (.424) and junior Lena Knapp (.380).
Thrailkill also led the team with four home runs and 35 RBIs 20 games. The only senior on this team is Kleppe (.339).
PIONEERS PLAY ON
The Cripple Creek-Victor football team dropped to 0-5 on Oct. 6 after a 60-27 loss at La Veta. The Pioneers trailed 42-14 at halftime. They outscored La Veta 13-6 in the final 10-minute quarter.
CC-V is 0-5 on the season. The Pioneers have played with skeleton crew most of the time. They had to forfeit their Sept. 21 game against Cotopaxi because of too few active players.
PANTHERS ON THE PITCH
The Woodland Park boys’ soccer team defeated Class 4A Metro League foe Sierra, 10-0, on Oct. 4. It was the first time a Panthers’ team won a game due to the 10-run mercy rule since 2014 when they defeated Evangelical Christian Academy, 11-1.
The Panthers got a career-high five goals from senior Julian Vega. Junior Greg Pappadakis added three, while junior Nick Nijkamp and Jacob Thornton added a goal each.
Woodland Park will miss the postseason this fall. The top 32 teams – based on the RPI standings – advance to the state playoffs. The Panthers were 49th after the Sierra game.
The playoffs begin Oct. 24.