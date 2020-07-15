The official start of the high school cross-country season is less than a month away. But for many Woodland Park runners, the training never ends.
“We’re running a lot more trails this summer and having a good time,” said Panthers’ senior Andrew Graber. “Hopefully this will lead to us being competitive in each race this season. I know I’m really excited.”
Graber leads a Woodland Park contingent that returns the top five runners from a year ago. The others are seniors Hunter Drummond and Zachary Thomas, and juniors Aidan Johnston and Ryan Kindt.
Last fall, the Panthers missed out on qualifying for the state meet. The finished fifth at the Class 3A Region 2 meet. The top four teams advanced to state – The Classical Academy, Salida, Alamosa and Lutheran. Woodland Park was 22 points behind Lutheran for the fourth spot.
Graber and Johnston were on the 2018 Panthers’ team that advanced to state. That remains the only Woodland Park boys’ team to advance to state in a decade.
“A lot of guys are out here putting in the work that will make a difference when the season begins,” Graber said.
Woodland Park coach Mike Schoudel is working with runners this summer from the boys and girls teams, mostly doing trail work. They move around Teller County, running courses at Meadow Wood Park, Lovell Gulch, Rampart Reservoir, Red Rocks campground near Manitou Lake and a couple of different loops in Divide.
“We’re just trying to have a lot of fun,” Schoudel said. “We were at Camp Shady Brook in Deckers (July 2). We did some kayaking, paddle boarding, volleyball, basketball, frisbee golf. It was a blast.”
Schoudel has high expectations for both of his teams this season, but especially the boys.
“Not just make it to state, but a Top 10 finish,” Schoudel said. “I think we are that good and that deep. We have some several freshman that will join this season who will make a big difference. I think we have a very bright future.”
The Woodland Park girls return their top six runners from last year’s regional, where they finished seventh, 99 points out of qualifying. The top returning Panthers are seniors Rebecca Godwin and Avery Waters, and sophomores Shealan Waters, Emma Graber, Makayla Newcom and Hailey Elliott.
The girls last made the state meet in 2015.