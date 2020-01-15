Now in its third season, Woodland Park High School’s hockey team is under the direction of first-year head coach Travis Seabolt. He took over in June following the resignation of Chad Mason.
The Panthers are 0-8 this winter, but Seabolt believes they have played well enough to win a few games.
“We haven’t had a lot of puck luck,” he said. “Sometimes the puck bounces in the other team’s favor.”
The Panthers came close to notching their first win of the season on Jan. 6 in a 4-3 loss to Air Academy at Sertich Ice Center.
Woodland Park led 2-1 at the end of the first period on the strength of goals by freshman wing Summer Mullin and Owen Gaul. Gaul’s goal came on a power play and was assisted by junior center Mikael Romero. Getting credit for assists on Mullin’s goal were junior center Parker Taranto and his twin brother Trace Taranto, a wing.
Air Academy scored a pair of goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. The Kadets added their fourth goal with 12:29 remaining in the third. The Panthers pulled within one with just over a minute remaining in the game on a Trace Taranto goal that was assisted by Romero and Gaul.
The Panthers came close to defeating Coronado on Jan. 3 during a 7-6 loss at Colorado College’s Honnen Arena. Woodland Park led 2-0 less than three minutes into the game on goals by Trace Taranto and Romero. The wild first period continued with the Cougars scoring the next three goals. The Panthers closed out the first-period scoring with a Parker Taranto goal.
Parker Taranto put the Panthers up on top with a goal 44 seconds into the second period. The teams traded goals for the rest of the period with the score tied 5-5 heading into the final frame.
Coronado scored the first goal of the third, but Parker Taranto answered with his third goal of the night to tie the score. Coronado’s Austin Crawford scored the game-winner with just under five minutes remaining in the game.
Woodland Park has been outscored 56-24 this season.
“This season has been full of successes and small wins,” Seabolt said. “The kids are playing great hockey.”
Parker and Trace Taranto have scored nine and eight goals, respectively, to lead the team. Romero is next with three goals, while Mullin has two.
Mullin is one of two females on the team. The other is freshman wing Marin Kleppe.
The Panthers return to the ice Jan. 17 with a game against Liberty at Honnen.
Woodland Park will play its lone outdoor home game of the season on Jan. 24 at Meadow Wood Park Ice Rink. The Panthers will host Coronado in an 8 p.m. start.
Woodland Park plays in the Apex Conference with Palmer, Doherty, Rampart, Coronado and Liberty.
The Panthers were 5-13-1 last season. Trace Taranto led the team in scoring last winter with 22 goals and 13 assists. He and Parker are three-year starters.
The Panthers won just one game during their inaugural campaign in 2017-18.