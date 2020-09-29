The long-awaited return of prep football to Teller County finally arrived last Thursday when players from Woodland Park and Cripple Creek-Victor high schools took to the field.
“It’s good to get back after it,” said Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam. “We have a plan and we’re going to go one day at a time. Hopefully, things will go our way and we’ll have some success.”
On Sept. 22, prep football teams throughout the state got their game schedules emailed to them by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Each school in every classification from Class 5A to 6-man will play six regular season games. The postseason format has been cut from 16 teams to eight this season.
Woodland Park will open its season on Oct. 9 at Alamosa. The Panthers will play their home opener on Oct. 16 against Elizabeth.
Woodland Park is practicing at the nearby middle school. The Panthers will play in the newly created Class 2A West Conference with Elizabeth, Moffat County, Middle Park, Englewood and Delta.
“Alamosa is going to be tough,” said Roskam, who also doubles as Woodland Park’s athletic director. “They do a lot of the same things we do. It’s going to be a close game.”
Roskam thinks his defense is a little ahead of the offense at this point.
“Yes, but we have a sickness of weapons on offense,” he said with a smile.
Some of those “weapons” include senior quarterback Colin Kucera (1,539 yards passing and 18 touchdowns in 2019), senior tight end Bryson Cox (27 receptions for 476 yards and eight touchdowns), senior wide receiver Tyler Baldus (23, 369, 4) and senior running back Braden Roskam (398 yards, five TDs).
Joe Roskam also is high on junior Andrew Harper, a free safety last year who is expected to play a key role as a receiver this fall.
“People are going to know about him,” Roskam said. “He can flat out play.”
Woodland Park was 6-3 last season, but missed the playoffs. The Panthers have not advanced to the postseason since 2000.
Under the revamped format, league champions are not guaranteed a postseason berth. The eight playoff teams in each classification will be decided by the MaxPreps rankings, Coaches Poll, RPI and the Eric Packard computer rankings.
“All of us are excited that we get to play,” Roskam said. “We were preparing as though we weren’t going to have a season. Now that it’s here we’re going to go out and get after it. Game on.”
CC-V will open its season at home on Oct. 9 against Cheraw. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Dial Field.
“We’re just grateful we get to play this fall,” said CC-V athletic director Rick Bowman, who will take over as head coach of the football team this season. “It will be a unique year, for sure. Let’s have fun with it.”
The Pioneers will play in the 6-man Southwest Conference with Cotopaxi, La Veta, Sierra Grande and Mountain Valley.
The Pioneers were 0-8 last season. They return senior quarterback Jaden Wirtz, who will be a four-year starter. Other key players will be junior Caleb Suggs (wide receiver/running back/defensive back) and junior Hunter Sandborn (two-way lineman).
“All the rest of our team are freshmen or are new to our school,” Bowman said.
Bowman added that he hopes to have as many as 13 varsity players.
“That gives us some flexibility,” he said.
This season, CHSAA is allowing every team that does not qualify for the playoffs an opportunity to play an additional game. It will be played during the quarterfinals round (first round) of the playoffs. The “seventh game” will take place on Nov. 20 or Nov. 21.
Championship games for all classifications will be played on Dec. 5 at various locations throughout the state.