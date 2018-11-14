Expectations are high as the Woodland Park High School hockey team enters its second season.
“I think we’re going to surprise some people,” said coach Chad Mason. “We take the mountain-man thing to heart. We are a little tougher than most teams.”
The Panthers have been doing dry land training since June and finished up their fall season last weekend. They hit the ice this week for the first day of high school tryouts and will play their first scrimmage Monday against Pueblo County at the World Arena beginning at 9 p.m.
On Dec. 1 the team will play its annual green/white scrimmage game at the Air Force Academy at 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers’ regular season opener is Dec. 6 against Liberty at Memorial Park’s Sertich Arena in a 9 p.m. start.
Woodland Park will play its season opener on Dec. 10 vs. Glenwood Springs at 6:45 p.m. at the Air Force Academy.
Most of Woodland Park’s practices will take place at the World Arena, Colorado College’s Honnen Arena and Sertich Arena. The team will also practice a couple of weeks in December in Victor at the outdoor Brian’s Rink before the Meadow Wood Park ice rink is frozen.
“Ice time is getting more and more expensive, so we have to maximize our time,” Mason said.
One of the most anticipated matches of the season will be the annual Winter Classic at Meadow Wood Park. That event take place Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. against Air Academy.
The varsity is allowed just one outdoor game per CHSAA rules. The Panthers’ junior varsity team will play four games at Meadow Wood Park.
All of the outdoor games at Meadow Wood Park are being billed as “Friday Night Lights.”
Mason and his Panthers had a rough go of things last winter, winning just one varsity game while losing 17. The Panthers were rarely in games after the first period and struggled to score goals. The lone victory was over Palmer (5-2), a game in which Lou Levy scored three goals and twins Parker and Trace Taranto combined for two goals.
Levy and the Taranto brothers return this season, as well as other stalwarts like Colton Hudson, brothers Bobby and James Costello, brothers Cuinn Mill and Ewan Miller, Eric Nijkamp, Garrett Richardson, Jacob Thorpe, Tyler Baldus, Owen Gaul and McCoy Kleppe.
“We return 98 percent of our scoring,” Mason said.
Mason and the Panthers should create many more scoring opportunities this season with the addition of several high-level club players. The list includes sophomore Double-A player Michael Romero and senior Triple-A player Garrett Niles.
“We have the depth to carry four very solid lines this season,” Mason said.
Part of the reason for Woodland Park’s struggles last season was that it played in the highly competitive Highlands Conference that included Valor Christian Castle View, Crested Butte, Mullen and Pueblo County.
“Every night was against a playoff-caliber team,” Mason said.
Woodland Park seems to be on even footing this season with the creation of the Apex Conference that includes Palmer, Liberty, Rampart, Doherty and Coronado.
“These are teams more at our same level,” Mason said. “I am excited to see how we respond this season.”