Woodland Park High School has new coaches for ice hockey and girls’ basketball.
Travis Seabolt, youth hockey director for the Woodland Park Hockey Association, takes over the ice hockey team for Chad Mason, who stepped down in March.
Craig Macari, a former head coach at Kent Denver, takes over girls’ basketball from Del Garrick, who also resigned in March.
Seabolt brings a wealth of experience to the hockey program, which will be in its third season this winter. He played for Coronado High School and later worked there as an assistant coach.
Seabolt also served as a camp director for Heartland Hockey Camps in Brainerd, Minn., and is a level 4 USA Hockey instructor.
“My goal for us is to have a winning season and keep our eyes on the playoffs,” Seabolt said. “We have to take things day by day and build a successful program. We want to become a powerhouse in the league.”
Last season, Woodland Park finished third in the Apex Conference behind Doherty and Rampart. The Panthers were 4-6-1 in league.
The Panthers have not qualified for the playoffs in their first two seasons.
Seabolt said he has coached all of the Woodland Park players as they worked their way through the WPHA.
“From Mighty Mites to Bantams,” he said. “We have some talented kids in our program.”
The prep hockey season officially begins in November, but Seabolt said many Woodland Park players are participating in a summer league based in Colorado Springs.
Macari brings a wealth of experience to the girls’ basketball position. He was most recently the head coach of the Woodland Park Middle School team.
“Del (Garrick) asked me if I would be interested, and I said, ‘Yes,’” Macari said. “I like the way Del handled the kids.
“We lost some good players, but I think we have a lot of talent coming back.”
Macari will run an open gym this summer, starting July 2. The official start of the season is in November.
A graduate of Bethany (Kan.) College, Macari in May earned the award of Classified Staff of Year from Woodland Park Middle School.