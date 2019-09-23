The Woodland Park High School golf team drove, chipped and putted its way to a second-place team finish in the Class 4A Metro League standings this fall.
The Panthers finished behind The Classical Academy by 62 strokes after the five-event format (Canon City Invitational, Elizabeth Invitational, Marauder Invitational, Gladiator Invitational and Panther Invitational).
Woodland Park hosted the final conference tournament Sept. 17 at Shining Mountain Golf Course. TCA shot a 246, while Woodland Park finished at 262.
TCA senior Liam O’Halloran, a three-time state qualifier, won the Panther Invitational with a 2-over par score of 70. Woodland Park’s top finisher was Cody Caldwell (85).
O’Halloran also won the league individual championship with teammate Woodland Park senior Evan Cisneros was second, while teammate Zac Ludwick and TCA’s Ben Devolve tied for third. Caldwell was fifth overall. Woodland Park’s fourth golfer, Matthew Lecky, was 10th overall.
Seventeen teams played in the Panther Invitational, including non-league opponents Cheyenne Mountain, Palmer Ridge, Discovery Canyon, Coronado, Pine Creek, Doherty and Denver East.
“It was great to have so many different teams out here today,” said Woodland Park coach Brian Gustafson. “The wind made it difficult. Only two guys shot in the 70s. But that’s golf.”
Gustafson and his team went right back to work after the tournament to prepare for their regional, which took place Monday at The Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs. Cheyenne Mountain was the host school for the 4A regional.
Among the other top schools at the regional were Palmer Ridge (third in the state in 2018), Ponderosa, Golden and Evergreen. The top two teams automatically qualify for the state tournament. Other top individuals advance to state as well.
Regional results were not available at the time of this week’s Courier deadline.
“Regionals are going to be tough,” Gustafson said. “We’re playing at a tough course and there will be some very good golfers there. We’ve got to work to forget about the score. One shot at a time, stay in the present. The score will be what it is at the end of the day.”