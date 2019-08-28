With the nucleus of last fall’s volleyball team back on the court, Woodland Park High School players and coaches are brimming with confidence.
“After the success we had last year, we want the same thing just as bad. And even more!” said Panthers’ senior middle blocker Sarah Garner, the Class 4A Metro League Most Valuable Player. “We know what regionals feel like now, so we will be more prepared this year. And going to state as a senior would be amazing.”
Last fall, Garner led Woodland Park to its most successful season since 1992, when the Panthers lost in 4A state championship match. Woodland Park was 20-5 in 2018 and hosted a regional for the first time in 26 years.
Three other starters also return to the Panthers’ lineup; senior outside hitter Delaney Battin, senior setter Karly Purkey and junior middle blocker Trinity McAbee.
“It’s all about experience, and since Sarah, Trinity and Laney are all returning we have that experience running plays on the court and knowing what each other can do,” Purkey said. “We always have to work hard and do what we know we have to do. Not get intimidated by 6-foot-2 middles, because we don’t have that. We have to play fast. Play smart.”
The Panthers hosted a regional last season but did not win their league (1992 was the last time that happened). The Classical Academy won the league championship. Woodland Park hosted a regional because it was in the top 12 in the RPI standings, which determines postseason seeding.
“If we keep that mindset of playing competitive and wanting to win I think we can definitely pick up a lot of wins,” Battin said. “I’m excited to see what this team can do.”
Panthers’ head coach Stacy Roshek is only carrying eight full-time varsity players this fall. The others are junior Kyla Wells (outside hitter/defensive specialist), junior Allie Tring (OH/DS), junior Lauren Ingalsbe (setter) and the coach’s daughter, freshman Sydney Roshek (libero/DS).
“Being a team, instead of individuals, with all of our personalities, we just get along so well on and off the court,” McAbee said. “We have girls who can keep the energy up and that will keep us focused and keep us going.”
Sydney Roshek said that playing for her mother seems a little intimidating at the moment.
“Playing with the older girls can be really stressful sometimes,” Sydney said. “I don’t want to mess up.”
Woodland Park gained a lot of poise this summer playing against several high-level opponents at the Lewis-Palmer camp.
“We held our own against some big teams,” McAbee said. “That was our first time playing together and that really gave us confidence.”
The Panthers’ season-opening match is Thursday at Pueblo Central. Their home opener is Sept. 10 against Pikes Peak Athletic Conference foe Falcon.
Woodland Park doesn’t play its league opener until Oct. 3 at Harrison.
“We have a tough non-league schedule again,” Stacy Roshek said. “Knowing we have a strong core coming back again this year we know they can be successful. Hopefully, can put some new banners up on the wall.”