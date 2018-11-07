The Woodland Park High School football team finished its first season in Class 2A without a win. But among those in the program there is plenty of optimism that better times are ahead.
“If you went to a game you didn’t see us roll over and die,” said Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam. “You saw us fight. You saw us playing hard and working on things that will make us better.”
The Panthers went 0-9 this fall, 0-5 in the Tri-Peaks Conference. Woodland Park appeared to be overwhelmed, being outscored 344-126. It scored just 42 points in league action.
But Roskam and his group remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence.
“All we can do is keep getting better,” Roskam said. “We had a lot of young kids playing for us this season. Our sophomore group is talented. That class will be very good.”
The Panthers were a pass-first team this season. That was not necessarily by design, but the team trailed most of the time, forcing senior quarterback Michael Shrum to put the ball in the air. He completed 106-of-236 passed for 1,177 yards. He had eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 161 yards and three scores.
Shrum’s top targets were junior Joey Babin (32 receptions for 317 yards), sophomore Bryson Cox (26, 395, three touchdowns) and sophomore Tyler Baldus (19, 193).
The leading running back was junior Elliott Patterson (176 yards and two touchdowns). Sophomore Braden Roskam was next with 89 yards on 39 carries.
“We’re a young team and we’re growing every single day,” Braden Roskam said. “Next year I have high hopes that we’re going to be phenomenal.
“I’m not happy with this season, but I’m looking toward the future and realizing that this season is a huge growing opportunity.”
Junior wide receiver/defensive tackle Kaden Koksma also believes Woodland Park football is on the rise.
“We’re going to grow as a team, we’re going to have more seniors, and we’re going to get better,” Koksma said. “We also need to work on bonding as a team as a whole.”
This fall was the first year of a two-year cycle, which means the Panthers will play the same schedule next season. The first game should be Aug. 30 at home against Conifer.