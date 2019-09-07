Woodland Park’s football rebuild received a blast from the past prior to its season opener against Conifer Friday.
Greg Holley, the coach who led the Panthers to its greatest success in school history two decades ago, along with about a dozen members from the 1999 Class 4A state quarterfinals team, were on campus for a reunion.
Holley, who now resides in Glenwood Springs, addressed the current Panthers in the locker room before the opening kickoff.
“We gave them an impromptu pregame talk,” said Holley, who coached at Woodland Park from 1994 through 2006. “It was good to get down there and share some thoughts with the team.”
The last Woodland Park team to make the playoffs was Holley’s 2000 squad that lost in the 3A state championship game to Canon City.
“We came here tonight to see if we could get these guys rolling,” said Holley’s son George, the quarterback on one of those great Woodland Park teams. “I was able to take my 5-year-old son, Trey, in the locker room and show him my old locker.”
The current Woodland Park crew was attempting to snap a 12-game losing streak that dated back to Week 8 of the 2017 season. But Conifer kept the Panthers hungry with a 35-6 victory in front of a rain-soaked crowd.
The start of the game was delayed a little more than an hour due to lightning and heavy rain.
Woodland Park trailed 7-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 by halftime. Conifer scored its fourth touchdown of the first half on a 50-yard pass play with 37 seconds remaining.
Conifer upped its advantage to 35-0 early in the third quarter and used its reserves down the stretch.
The Panthers scored their lone touchdown with 4:40 remaining in the fourth on a 20-yard pass from junior quarterback Colin Kucera to junior tight end Bryson Cox.
“I was able to escape the pressure and throw the ball up so Bryson could go and get it,” Kucera said.
“The goal tonight wasn’t to have just one score, but we finally got things rolling. This was a tough loss, but the upcoming weeks will be a lot more fun.”
Cox said he and his teammates planned to learn from the Conifer loss.
“We need to move on and get better,” he said. “We hope to return to those days when everybody in town was excited and hopefully return to the playoffs. We want to change what this program has been known for the last couple years.”
One of the Panthers’ better performances came from senior running back Smash Lopez. The transfer — by way of Largo, Fla. and Valor Christian — used his 5-foot-9, 190-pound frame and speed to cut the corner and find running room down the sidelines. His runs helped put the Panthers in scoring position on several occasions.
Lopez shared carries with sophomore running back Braden Roskam and senior slot back Elliott Patterson.
“Braden and I have strengths that compliment each other,” said Lopez, who was cleared to play earlier in the week after meeting the CHSAA transfer rules. “The two of us together make a good combo.”
Lopez believes the Panthers’ offense will be effective this season.
“Once we mesh we will come together and big plays will start happening for us,” he said.
Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam knows his team can improve.
“We had three or four turnovers and couple of misses here and there. Just little execution pieces that we need to clean up,” Roskam said. “We have to execute and we will be okay.”
The Panthers head to Roskam’s old stomping grounds at Sierra on Friday, Sept. 13 to play the Stallions. Roskam was the head coach at Sierra until taking over Woodland Park’s program in 2011. Sierra coach Draye Ersery played for Roskam at District 2 school.
Sierra is playing its home football games at a new home campus for the first time in the school’s 35-year history.