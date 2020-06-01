Although Elliott Patterson’s national letter of intent signing day didn’t happen the way he dreamed it would, the recent Woodland Park High School graduate made the best of a unique situation.
“It’s been pretty rough,” said Patterson, who will be playing football for Division III University of Northwestern (St. Paul, Minn.) this fall. “I’ve been working since 6th grade to get to this point where I could sign with a college. I want my teammates to be here with me. At least I get to have a few of them here.”
Patterson was planning to have his signing party at school in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down school districts across the state in March. Woodland Park athletes traditionally sign their letters en masse, with fellow students and faculty looking on in the school’s auditorium, library or gymnasium.
But this year was different. Patterson had his signing day on May 22, at home. In attendance were his parents, Barry and Michelle, Woodland Park football coach Joe Roskam, and three of Patterson’s teammates – Braden Roskam, Kaden Koksma and Steven Robinson.
“Elliott is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever been around,” said Roskam, who went from Patterson’s signing party to the high school to help get things set up for graduation that evening at the football stadium. “He’s quick. He’s tough. He’s a team guy. He works hard and he’ll do well at the next level.”
At 5-foot-7, Patterson is not particularly big. What he lacks for in size he makes up for with toughness. Last season, he was used mostly as a slot receiver in Woodland Park’s spread offense. He was also an edge rusher.
“One of the Northwestern coaches told me I’m a ‘Swiss Army knife,’” Patterson said with a smile. “I think that describes me pretty well. I’m definitely down for that. I’ve done my best to prove people wrong. I kind of like it when people underestimate me.”
Last season for the Panthers, Patterson led the team in receptions (31) for 298 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
He saved his best game for last against The Classical Academy when he hauled in 12 passes for 170 yards and a score in the Panthers’ 28-20 victory. TCA was ranked fourth in Class 3A at the time.
Woodland Park finished 6-3 last season, the program’s first winning record since 2005. That was reversal from 2018 when Woodland Park was 0-9.
“We put in a lot of work last summer and we had a much better offensive line,” Patterson said. “I hate losing in anything. It bothers me a lot to lose. As a team, we had a huge attitude change. We worked hard for everything we got.”
Patterson is hoping to play for University of Northwestern as a true freshman. The Eagles were 4-6 last season.
“I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” Patterson said. “I love the attitude of the coaches and I love the campus. I feel at home there.”