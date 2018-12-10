It took the Woodland Park High School hockey team all of one game to equal its win total from last season.
The Panthers rallied from an early hole against Liberty Thursday to pull out a 6-5 victory at Sertich Arena. Senior assistant captain Colton Hudson scored the eventual game-winner on a power play with a little less than five minutes remaining in the third period. When the final buzzer sounded bedlam broke loose on the ice.
“It’s awesome,” Hudson said. “Last year we had only one win. We have a huge chance to win a lot of games this season.”
The Panthers were 1-15 last winter and were rarely in the position to win after the first period. It looked like that might be the case against Liberty when the Lancers built a 3-1 lead early in the second on a goal by Connor McIlhany, arguably the best player on the ice.
But things got chippy as the players from both teams ramped up their talk and their intensity of play. New Panther Garrett Niles, a former Triple-A player, scored an unassisted goal at 13:04 mark of the second to pull Woodland Park within one goal of catching the Lancers.
Liberty players started punching their tickets to the penalty box at an alarming rate, giving the Panthers numerous power play opportunities for the rest of the period. Woodland Park freshman Tyler Thime took advantage, scoring two goals in less than two minutes to give Woodland Park a 4-3 lead. Niles was credited with an assist on both goals.
McIlhany ended the scoring in the wild second with a short-handed goal with just under eight minutes remaining.
Sophomore Trace Taranto scored a short-handed goal with about nine minutes remaining in the third to give the Panthers a 5-4 advantage. Liberty’s Seth DiMarino tied it up two minutes later, but the Panthers defense clamped down and shut the Lancers out the rest of the way.
“When we got on that power play in the second period we just kept grinding,” said Woodland Park senior captain Lou Levy, who finished with two assists. “We kept being aggressive. And we did a good job of shutting down their best player most of the game.
“It was a good team win. Can’t complain.”
Panthers coach Chad Mason said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“Tonight was very emotional and very satisfying,” he said. “We played hard. ... We battled and stuck with the game plan the entire game.”
Woodland Park followed its big win with back-to-back 8-1 losses to Doherty and Kent Denver, respectively.
“I think a full week of school, late-night practices and games caught up with everybody,” Mason said.