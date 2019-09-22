Woodland Park junior quarterback Colin Kucera threw a career-high four touchdown passes Friday to lead the Panthers to a dominating 49-10 victory over Summit.
Kucera, making only his third varsity start, threw for 220 yards in helping Woodland Park win its second consecutive game and improve to 2-1.
“It was nice to get Colin going,” said Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam.
Kucera threw touchdown passes to four different receivers; Tyler Baldus, “Smash” Lopez, Bryson Cox and Kaden Koksma.
The Panthers also got rushing touchdowns from Braden Roskam and Elliott Patterson.
“We try to get a lot of kids involved,” Roskam said. “That’s how the offense is supposed to be. The defense can’t just focus on one kid.”
Woodland Park trailed 10-0 late into the second quarter. The Panthers scored two quick touchdowns before halftime to take a 14-10 lead.
“We went no huddle with about 3:40 remaining in the second quarter,” Roskam said. “That got us to stop thinking so much so we could just go out there and execute.”
Woodland Park led 21-10 after three quarters and scored four touchdowns in the fourth to pull away.
The Panthers, playing as a Class 2A program for the second consecutive season, have played three 3A opponents to open this campaign. They lost to Conifer in Week 1, 35-6, and then thumped Sierra 51-0 to snap a 13-game losing streak.
The Panthers are over .500 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2016 season when they defeated opened the campaign with a victory over Elizabeth, 21-14.
Woodland Park plays at 3A Battle Mountain (2-2) Friday in Edwards. The last time a Woodland Park team was two games over .500 was 2015 when it was 3-1.