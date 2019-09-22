092519 cr football

The Woodland Park football team was fired up as it took the field Friday for its homecoming game against Summit. 

 Courtesy of Paul Magnuson

Woodland Park junior quarterback Colin Kucera threw a career-high four touchdown passes Friday to lead the Panthers to a dominating 49-10 victory over Summit.

Kucera, making only his third varsity start, threw for 220 yards in helping Woodland Park win its second consecutive game and improve to 2-1.

“It was nice to get Colin going,” said Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam.

Kucera threw touchdown passes to four different receivers; Tyler Baldus, “Smash” Lopez, Bryson Cox and Kaden Koksma.

The Panthers also got rushing touchdowns from Braden Roskam and Elliott Patterson.

“We try to get a lot of kids involved,” Roskam said. “That’s how the offense is supposed to be. The defense can’t just focus on one kid.”

Woodland Park trailed 10-0 late into the second quarter. The Panthers scored two quick touchdowns before halftime to take a 14-10 lead.

“We went no huddle with about 3:40 remaining in the second quarter,” Roskam said. “That got us to stop thinking so much so we could just go out there and execute.”

Woodland Park led 21-10 after three quarters and scored four touchdowns in the fourth to pull away.

The Panthers, playing as a Class 2A program for the second consecutive season, have played three 3A opponents to open this campaign. They lost to Conifer in Week 1, 35-6, and then thumped Sierra 51-0 to snap a 13-game losing streak.

The Panthers are over .500 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2016 season when they defeated opened the campaign with a victory over Elizabeth, 21-14.

Woodland Park plays at 3A Battle Mountain (2-2) Friday in Edwards. The last time a Woodland Park team was two games over .500 was 2015 when it was 3-1.

Tags

Load comments