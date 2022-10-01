The Woodland Park High School cross-country team is coming off a few busy weeks.
The team put together a float and participated in the homecoming parade. The next day the team raced at the Coronado Cougar Classic. Then, the Panthers participated in their annual game ball run. The game ball run is over nine miles, and is a tradition during which the cross-country team runs the football from each school in the district to the high school football stadium and hands it to the lead official to start the homecoming game (a 31-0 win over Colorado Springs Christian).
As busy as the team was during the last week of September, it did not stop them from running some monster personal records at the Coronado Cougar Classic. Eighteen of the 20 runners ran the 5K course faster than they ever ran a 5K. Many lowered their PRs by over a minute.
“The kids continue to learn how to race and to fight through the pain. Their
confidence in their own ability grows with each race and each practice.” said Woodland Park coach Jeremy Grier.
Emma Graber’s time has moved her into the 11th all-time fastest female
cross-country runner in Woodland Park History. Sam Godwin led the boys’ team, and his time of 17:35 has him just shy of the top 15 all-time fastest male cross-country runners in Woodland Park history. Several other runners are climbing up the leaderboard.
With a month left in the season, coaches Grier and Jordan Ricks expect the Woodland Park cross-country history books to be rewritten, with multiple members of this year’s team making the all-time leaderboard.
The Panthers race at the Peaks League Championships on Oct. 7.