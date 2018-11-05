It was an electric atmosphere in the Woodland Park High School gymnasium Saturday as the Panthers hosted a Class 4A volleyball regional with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
The day began on a high note for No. 12 seed Woodland Park, which downed No. 25 Cheyenne Mountain, 25-22, in the first set to the delight of a raucous crowd that came out in full force.
But things didn’t go so well for the Panthers in the next three sets. The Indians, winners of six of the last 10 state championships, swept their way to a relatively easy victory. Cheyenne Mountain then defeated Battle Mountain in five sets to claim the regional championship and advance to the state tournament for the 15th consecutive season.
“This is very disappointing,” said long-time Woodland Park coach Stacy Roshek. “We were passing good in the first game and made some better choices. And Cheyenne Mountain also made a lot of mistakes in the first game.
“We just made way too many crucial mistakes in the next three sets and we couldn’t overcome them.”
After the loss to Cheyenne Mountain, every Woodland Park faithful in the gym rooted for Battle Mountain to defeat Cheyenne Mountain in order to give the Panthers a shot at winning the regional.
Things looked good early as Battle Mountain took a 2-1 lead in sets, but Cheyenne Mountain showed its resiliency and battled back to win the match.
“We were all yelling real loud for Battle Mountain,” said Woodland Park junior middle hitter Sarah Garner. “Everybody was into it. Things just didn’t work out.”
Woodland Park was hoping to make its first trip to the state tournament since 1992 when it was runner-up. The Panthers also made the state tourney in 1991. Vickie Cusimano was the head coach in those years.
“We had a really good shot at (winning the regional), but we just weren’t consistent enough,” said Woodland Park senior libero Teagan Couch. “Cheyenne Mountain deserved it, They played really well.”
Couch said she was fully aware of Cheyenne Mountain’s rich history of success, but she didn’t allow herself to get overwhelmed.
“I didn’t want to focus on that because that might have influenced how I played,” she said.
Woodland Park rebounded from its loss to Cheyenne Mountain to defeat Battle Mountain in straight sets to finish the season 20-5.
“Overall, this was a great season,” Garner said. “It was good eye opener for us that we came this close to going to state.”
The volleyball regional was arguably the biggest sporting event to take place in the Woodland Park gymnasium since Feb. 21, 2007, when the Panthers’ boys’ basketball team won a first-round state playoff game in overtime. That was the last time any Woodland Park team in any sport hosted a postseason event.