The Woodland Park softball team wrapped up its season Oct. 11 with a loss to Cañon City in the Class Metro League finale for both teams.
The Panthers (7-16, 3-5) missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. They made the postseason from 2011-2015.
“After making the playoffs every year for a while, it’s been tough not going back,” said Woodland Park coach Dale Huntington, whose team lost its final five games. “We didn’t live up to our own expectations this season. Things didn’t end really well for us.”
Woodland Park was competitive during the middle portion of its schedule. After starting the season with seven consecutive losses by a combined score of 89-21, the Panthers won 7-of-11 games, defeating the opposition by an average score of 15-9.
“I thought we had turned the corner, but some things happened down the stretch that cost us,” Huntington said. “We had to play some players who did the best they could.”
Woodland Park was short-handed down the stretch as several starters were academically ineligible. The Panthers lost their final five games.
The Panthers had strong seasons from several contributors. Senior Jada Boddy closed out her four-year career as a starter by batting .491. She also led the team in extra-base hits (14), hits (28), runs (27) and stolen bases (9).
“Jada will play in college,” Huntington said. “She has a passion for the game.”
Senior Dani Thrailkill batted .412 nine extra-base hits and a team-best 22 RBIs.
Junior Gabby Cox batted .408 with nine extra-base hits and 17 RBIs.
Other top performers at the plate were sophomore Sierra Hilgner (.400), sophomore Haley Anthony (.650 in 27 plate appearances), junior Bailey Thrailkill (.311), junior Kassidy Cargill (.283) and sophomore Courtney McKee (.278).
Huntington should have the bulk of his team returning in 2020 as the only graduates will be Boddy and Dani Thrailkill.
“We have a good balance of kids coming back,” Huntington said. “They just need to play more. Most teams we play have seven to eight kids playing club ball. We don’t even have half that.”