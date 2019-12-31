The Woodland Park High School boys’ basketball team is 1-5 as it prepares to travel to Sierra this Saturday for its Class 4A Metro League opener versus the Stallions.
The Panthers’ sole victory thus far this season was over Northridge, 47-35, on Dec. 13. Senior guard Joey Babin scored a game-high 17 points to lead the charge.
Babin is averaging 7.8 points per game this winter, which ranks second on the team behind senior Markus Eiselein’s 14.3.
Other leading scorers for the Panthers are freshman Sonny Ciccarelli (6.3) and senior Vaughn Rea (5.5). Rea leads the team in rebounding with 5.5 per game, followed by junior Bryson Cox’s 4.2.
Cox was recently named to the CHSAA Class 2A All-State football team. The tight end/linebacker was named to the Second Team.