The Woodland Park boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each qualified for the 2023 Colorado 3A State Basketball tournament, with the girls’ team advancing past the first round.

The No. 22-seeded Woodland Park girls made a slim lead hold up in the final minutes to score the 50-49 upset over No. 11-seed Ignacio.

The Panthers’ run ended in the second round with a 60-33 loss to No. 6 Platte Valley, the two-time defending 3A champion. The loss did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm over the team’s upward trajectory.

“Over the last couple of years, our basketball team has grown from a 3-10 record to an appearance in the state tournament,” senior Avery Larsen said in a press release. “Competing in these games was nerve-wracking, emotional, and exciting.”

Freshman Emmorette Larsen hopes to use the experience as a springboard going forward.

“This was an incredible experience to be a part of, and as an underclassman, I hope to take the knowledge I learned and use it to help get our program to State again next year,” she said.

The Woodland Park boys rode into the state tournament on a hot streak, winning six of their last seven games to finish 15-8 and earn a No. 16 seed.

In their first state tournament appearance since 2008, the Panthers were defeated 53-48 by No. 17 Roaring Fork.

“This year was definitely a year for the record book,” junior Caden Howard said. “Ending our season with a winning record for the second year in a row shows great improvement within our program. Thanks to Coach Crawford and the rest of the coaching staff for putting together two very successful years of basketball.”