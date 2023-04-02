Link Bryden scored three times and Ethan Horton scored twice but the Panthers fell 12-5 to the Palmer Terrors on March 21.

Horton went 1 for 3 with a home run. Bryden was 0 for 1 but drew three walks.

Woodland Park took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and led 4-1 after three innings before the dam burst. Horton, the starting pitcher, threw two scoreless frames before allowing a single run in the third. He was pulled with two outs in the fourth inning after getting into a jam.

Aside from Horton's solo homer, Gavin Stouse and Ian Newsham drove in runs for Woodland Park.

Conner Dozeman drove in three runs for Palmer, while Kaiden Woods, Aiden Puentes and Zach Comer each drove in two.

Woodland Park plays at Sand Creek on Friday.