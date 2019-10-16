As population growth explodes in the Pikes Peak Region, a $96,000 grant to Palmer Land Trust from Great Outdoors Colorado is the basis for a collective vision of conservation, tourism and recreation.
“Conservation and recreation are starting to compete with one another,” said Rebecca Jewett, executive director of the land trust. “Can we identify a vision for Pikes Peak regarding conservation and recreation that will create a road map for the next 10 years?”
The vision would begin with recognition of Pikes Peak as an icon that binds the communities of El Paso, Teller, and a portion of Fremont counties together. “There is such a sense of identity with this landscape and the mountain as backdrop,” Jewett said. “Palmer Land Trust is excited to galvanize that collective passion.”
Teller County Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder is a board member of the land trust. “This is positive for Teller County as we will be included in the community visioning process,” he said. “The Pikes Peak Region has many stakeholders so having the rural perspective acknowledged is critical in establishing a truly comprehensive, collaborative approach.”
Yet with other regional priorities, conservation and recreation opportunities are often overshadowed. “We honestly believe this community takes for granted these resources,” Jewett said. “We love and appreciate them, know they’re important, but we haven’t had a regional conversation about what we want to do.”
The conversation would result in a vision of how to maintain, conserve, leverage and utilize natural resources and outdoor recreation in the region.
“We want to identify the big priorities so that we can work together with public agencies and our nonprofit partners but also engage the community at large in this work,” she said.
Partners include Colorado College, Coldsmoke Consulting, Pikes Peak Community Foundation, Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, and Teller County.
The idea is to establish goals, “So we can rally support, bring leverage and funding into the region for these important pieces, like buying land or building trail connections,” said Amber Shanklin, conservation director for the land trust. “It’s millions we need in our region to see this vision come to life.”
The process and final document are intended to serve as a model for other communities. “We feel that now is the time. Colorado Springs is anticipated to become Colorado’s largest city by 2050,” Jewett said. “They’re coming! And what does that mean for the quality of life? We believe we need to get out ahead of that by making sure we do have a vision for conservation and recreation.”
According to a Great Outdoors Colorado press release, GOCO has invested more than $10.8 billion in Teller County and conserved more than 4,400 acres of land. GOCO funding has supported Mountain View Adventure Park in Cripple Creek, Mueller State Park and the conservation of the 1,027-acre Markus Ranch between Woodland Park and Divide, among other projects.