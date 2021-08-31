DIVIDE • The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is preparing to make state history.
The nonprofit center, a fixture in Teller County for nearly three decades, is in the process of building an enclosure that will house a pair of Red wolves. The pair is expected to arrive in Divide this fall or early winter, said Darlene Kobobel, the center’s founder.
“We’ll be one of the first centers in Colorado to have them. It’s historical,” said Kobobel, who noted the American Red wolf is a critically endangered species.
There are just nine of these wolves left in the wild, and just over 200 are held in captivity at zoos and wildlife centers in the United States, she said.
“The Red wolves belong to the federal government, so any enclosure built for these animals has special requirements,” Kobobel said. It also comes with an approximate cost of $30,000.
At CWWC, the enclosure for these two special wolves will be composed of eight-foot chain-link fence, with three feet of buried ground wire and three feet of cantilevered tops.
“There will also be two enclosed catch pens that will be attached to their enclosure. Once completed, the pens are inspected by licensed SSP (Species Survival Plan) and CPW (Colorado Parks & Wildlife) personnel,” Kobobel said.
When the enclosure is successfully inspected and readied, arrangements will be made to transport the wolves to the center.
How far with the wolves have to travel to their new Colorado home? It’s unknown at this point.
“Currently, we are not for sure what zoo or wildlife facility they will be coming from, but we will keep the public updated on our newsletter that can be subscribed on our website, wolfeducation.org,” Kobobel said.
She continued, “Our purpose of being holders of this iconic animal is to help the Species Survival Plan manage the population genetic reservoir. With only 14 founding decedents of the Red wolf, it is vitally important for biologists and scientists to help keep this species from going extinct.”
For the center to be able to house not just one, but two, of these wolves is indeed a unique situation. Of 355 zoos in the U.S., only 43 are “holders” of the Red wolf, Kobobel said.
“CWWC will be the first in the our state to have this beautiful and amazing animal. We feel that this is such a historical event for Colorado and we are so thrilled to be able to share them once they arrive to our visitors,” she said.
The center is accepting donations to help with this mission. One hundred percent of donations will go toward building the wolf enclosure, Kobobel said.
In addition, she invites any area construction company that would like to help build the wolf enclosure to volunteer. In return, the company or companies will be recognized on a permanent monument.
“With any donation of $250 or more, we will be constructing a monument with the names of donors,” she said.
To make a donation, mail checks to:
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, PO Box 713, Divide, CO 80814. (Please put “RED WOLF” in the subject line).
CWWC is certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, American Species Survival Plan, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, and Wildlife Tracking Alliance, and is a licensed 501©(3) tax-exempt organization.