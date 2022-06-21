Green Mountain Falls Mayor Todd Dixon and the board of trustees axed the contract with Interstate Parking Company last week. A pilot program to manage parking in town from April to October ran into issues for both sides.
In a letter to the parking company, Dixon outlined the town’s grievances over the program that required users to pay to park, with exceptions for residents, guests and officials.
Former Mayor Jane Newberry, with board approval, launched the program last summer as a two-year pilot. The program was in reaction to the overflow crowds, most of them hikers, who parked in driveways and other illegal spots.
Some residents, particularly those whose driveways were blocked, cheered the program, while other residents were vocal in their opposition. One disgruntled person, who has never been identified, toppled one of the parking kiosks at the beginning of the program.
Dixon addresses that issue in his letter he read at the June 7 meeting. “As of the date of this letter, (June 3) Interstate has failed to reinstall facilities that were stolen or damaged, including the kiosk and signage, and has failed to begin operating and managing the Parking Facilities,” Dixon writes. “Additionally, Interstate has represented that the parking program in its current state is not financially viable. The Town believes it is in the mutual interest of the Parties to terminate the Agreement at this time and revisit a parking program in the Town at a later date.”
Asked to approve the letter, Trustee Sunde King, expressed concern that only a few people spoke up at a recent work session about paid parking. “Only 11 people plus the board of trustees were at the session,” she said, adding that another 11 echoed the others in their opposition to paid parking. “That’s 22 out of a population of 748 people. Are we not hearing the voices of those in favor?” she said. “I guess not. They don’t want to step up.”
Nonetheless, King voted to approve the letter, along with trustees Katharine Guthrie, Sean Ives and Nick Donzello.