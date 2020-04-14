A show comes out on Netflix. It’s given the benefit of the doubt, for the most part, because it’s conveniently right there and ready to play. It’s consumed within a few days and then forgotten about until the next season comes a year later.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
The best and worst part about Netflix is its distribution model. They dump every episode of their series at once, and there’s little promotion or information about upcoming seasons in most cases. It allows for the binge-watch, but not for retention. The weekly model, though seemingly becoming more antiquated, at least lets the show stay in the public consciousness for a couple months instead of a couple days.
I’ve often found a rewatch of the previous season(s) becomes necessary homework to prepare for the newest entry, and only the shows I care about — like “Stranger Things” and “Bojack Horseman” — get that treatment.
There’s a Netflix show that has elevated itself into that pantheon: “Ozark.”
What started as what felt like “Breaking Bad” karaoke now actually feels like it may be on the same trajectory as the all-time great series.
“Ozark” began with the premise of a family, the Byrdes, relocating from Chicago to the Ozarks in Missouri. This isn’t just a family changing scenery. Going to the Ozarks was an impromptu pitch by Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), the financial advisor who was laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel, to save his own life. That was the first 15 minutes of the first episode.
The Byrdes move to the Ozarks so Marty can set up shop to wash the cartel’s money. There are, of course, complications to showing up in an unknown place with big aspirations. The locals don’t like outsiders, and they’re smarter than they look. The FBI is onto Marty, too.
For the first two seasons, “Ozark” was a fun show. It was something I enjoyed but didn’t take too seriously. I’d watch it when it popped up on the Netflix homepage and then disregard the show until the next time that happened.
Bateman is tremendous, and continues to be one of the most underrated actors/directors out there. I won’t be surprised when he wins an Oscar in 12 years and everyone says, “What? Jason Bateman?!” His portrayal of Marty as this subdued pencil-pusher who has some real demons is eminently watchable.
The evolution of Ruth (Julia Garner) and Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) from backwoods petty criminals to real power-players has its charm. And the Byrde kids, Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), are given some interesting subplots as they slowly become more a part of the “family business.”
If there is a Walter White of “Ozark,” however, it’s not Marty Byrde — it’s Wendy Byrde, his wife, played by Laura Linney. One of the biggest criticisms of “Breaking Bad” was the character of Skylar White, Walt’s wife. Some of the hate definitely went too far (it’s not being “a nag” when you’re trying to convince your husband to stop cooking meth for drug lords), but she was undeniably one-dimensional for most of the series’ run.
Wendy Byrde has many dimensions, bringing us to Season 3 of “Ozark,” which dropped March 27 on Netflix. (Warning: Some light spoilers for Season 3 of “Ozark” to follow.)
The real evolution of this show has been with Wendy. The former political PR rep went to the Ozarks not by choice, but she is sure thriving there now. Her and Marty’s marriage was rocky from the jump, but in Season 3, those suppressed issues come to the fore in a major way.
Marty and Wendy are operating independently of one another, but are doing so within the same operation. Ripple effects start turning into tidal waves, and it doesn’t take much for the important players around them to take notice.
Stakes are often the most crucial piece to a show, particularly a crime show. The stakes in the first two seasons of “Ozark,” while real, felt all too solvable and formulaic — problem introduced at the start of an episode, problem solved by the end. It was a glossy, dressed-up, well-casted version of procedural network dramas from the 1990s.
Season 3 really opens up the world outside of the Ozarks, puts faces to names and illustrates the exact mechanics of how this laundering scheme works all the way up to the highest level. The show introduces Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), the head of the cartel, to the cast. And in the Ozarks, it is Wendy, not Marty, who has his ear. The illusory, villainous figure finally becoming a fully formed character often backfires, but not in the case of “Ozark.”
It’s a few short phone calls, and a few life-or-death decisions, but the Wendy-Navarro dynamic is what drives the show in its third season. It shows just how far Wendy has come; there’s an argument to be made that she has far surpassed Marty’s status in the operation.
Throw in the side track of Wendy’s brother coming into the story, and his mental unraveling affecting everyone else’s life and business, and Wendy is forced to show everyone exactly what she is made of.
There are some real stakes, some genuine “Breaking Bad” vibes, and based on how Season 3 ended, it’s only going to get better from here.
