When Andrew and Jo-Jo Nguyen learned that their building in Woodland Park had been dinged for urban blight by a member of the Downtown Development Authority, they reacted.

Termed “urban blight” by Arden Weatherford at the May meeting of the DDA, the building is in disrepair. For months, a Conex dumpster on the property has contributed to the unsightly view. Weatherford’s comments were reported in the June 14 issue of The Courier.

“The people of Woodland Park – all they see is a dump,” said Andrew Nguyen. “But if they understand what happened and what we’re trying to do, they’ll be okay with it.”

Initially, the Nguyens got a quote of $100,000 to bulldoze the building.

“But I don’t want to tear the building down,” he said. “I’ve talked to three construction companies up here to get quotes on how much refurbishing would cost.”

Since purchasing the building for $240,000 cash from Ace Edwards in 2018, the Nguyens, a mother\son team, have had nothing but bad luck.

A native of Vietnam, Jo Jo owns and runs the Saigon Café in Colorado Springs. One of her loyal customers, Richard Ornelas, offered to repair the building in Woodland Park.

Ornelas owns Progeniture Construction, LLC in Colorado Springs and requested $250,000 up front for the repairs.

“And then, he was just gone,” Andrew said. “It was heartbreaking because we knew him for over 13 years.”

The Nyugens filed suit against Ornelas and his construction company. In a judgement decision in Teller County Court May 3, 2022, the Nguyens were awarded $234,313.37.

They have yet to collect.

“We found out that he was not a contractor for commercial buildings,” Andrew said.

According to a check on the website for the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, Ornelas’s license has been revoked.

But within two weeks of the Nguyens’ being called out over the blight, Andrew has been on a roll, clearing the property of the Conex and meeting with DDA chair Tony Perry.

“After reading the newspaper article, the Nguyens said they were really embarrassed,” Perry said, speaking July 11 at the DDA meeting. “They hired a contractor who basically bilked them out of their money.”

The Nguyens spent about $20,000 to take the contractor to court, Perry reported.

“They knew they weren’t going to recover any money; they are in a tough situation,” he said.

After getting rid of the Conex, Andrew is continuing to clean up the property, the work visible from U.S. 24.

“Their first step is to bring in a local reputable contractor and, with help from the city and the DDA, make a good decision,” Perry said. “My assessment is that they are really good people and we are going to work hard to help them through the process.”

In a check with Andrew last week, he reported that he still trying to find a local contractor to begin the repairs.