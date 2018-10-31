Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell laid it on the line last week.
In an informal morning gathering, spiced with coffee and cookies, Mikesell countered the bad news with the good. For instance, on the plus side, while illegal marijuana will probably be around for a long time, things are looking up.
“I think we’ve knocked down most of it,” he said, speaking to about 50 people Oct. 18 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
But recently, cocaine and methamphetamine have moved into the area. “We’re working on a plan to deal with those things now,” he said. “Hopefully, in the next six months we’ll see an impact on that as well.”
For over an hour, Mikesell addressed local issues:
The High Chateau Fire, along with several other smaller ones, during the summer could have been worse, he said. “We did lose some structures but what the overall fire season could have done, it worked out well,” he said. “It was a huge push by our First Responders, from the medical and fire to deputies in the field, they worked very well together.”
But taking a lesson from the Hayman Fire of 2002, when communication among departments was lacking, Mikesell initiated a fix last year. “We worked with the fire departments to really merge what we were trying to accomplish,” he said.
Dispatch: “When we got here our dispatch was in pretty bad condition, not working as well as I thought it should be,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of retraining and moving toward medical and fire protocols so they are standard across the nation.”
The model for standardizing is the Cripple Creek Police Police Department, which is accredited in the protocol system. “We need to do that also,” he said.
Tickets: To date, deputies have written $8,000 worth of traffic tickets, a decrease in the normal amount of $120,000 per year. “But with a 20 percent increase in calls for service — anywhere from 30,000 to 50,000 a year — traffic stops have decreased,” he said. “And we’re seeing an increase in violent crime.”
Violence: With the increase in violence on law enforcement, in Teller’s five deputies are out with injuries due to assaults. “My deputies receive more training than most agencies, close to 120 hours per deputy per year,” Mikesell said. “They are dealing with so many assaults that eventually something’s going to break especially if I have the same deputy going on back-to-back calls.”
Population increase and reality check. “We have a finite budget in the county, can’t hire more people than we have money for ...” he said. “Some days I’m down to two deputies on the road, for a county of 596 square miles.”
Mikesell, who was appointed by the commissioners when former Sheriff Mike Ensminger resigned early, is running unopposed to retain the office.