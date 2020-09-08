On a treasure hunt through Mueller State Park, Annie Carter discovered remnants of the pioneers who brought industry and that independent spirit to the West.
“I started walking those 12,103 acres and realized the land was more than rock formations, trees, views, chipmunks, chickadees and elk,” she said. “There is a story here — the footprints of the original people — starting with the Utes, of course.”
Thirty years later, Carter released “These Granite Hills: The History of Mueller State Park,” a booklet that includes her pencil illustrations.
The book is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Friends of Mueller State Park, which funded the printing costs.
“Annie’s booklet captures the history of Mueller State Park. Her drawings bring the reader into the stories,” said Cindi Shanika, a Friends member.
All those years ago, Carter started her walk through the park at the suggestion of Harry Downer, a then-seasonal employee at Eleven Mile Reservoir. Downer, to whom the book is dedicated, had been asked to coordinate studies of the state park.
The experience was an adventure for Carter, an artist, avid hiker and outdoors enthusiast. Driven by curiosity, she collected clues to the past such as a burned shelter. “I dug around because I love archaeology, and found charred big-bone chips, probably elk bones,” she said.
With bones, footprints, logs and railroad ties from the Midland Terminal Railroad, Carter compiled an historical record that lay dormant for 30 years until the Friends came along. “Some of the logging was done to make the ties, which were eventually shipped to Cripple Creek for shoring in the mine,” she said.
As well, she found evidence of ranching and farming that tell a story of human ingenuity and a bond with the land. “It was the diversification to try to make things work in that land,” she said. “Because the soil wasn’t good. Everything just called you to take advantage of what was there.”
Along with gathering clues from the land, Carter talked to the old-timers whose stories enrich the narrative. “The colorful parts were the ones that weren’t totally honorable, cattle rustlers and horse thieves,” she said. “And the bootleggers — that kept people’s attention.”
A conversation with the late Johnny Rife, then 86, affirmed Carter’s belief that the settlers relied on flexibility to earn a living. Rife, who was born in 1902 in Cameron, a town founded in the Gold District and later obliterated, worked in logging camps and the mines. For seven years, he was a “gandy dancer,” laying and maintaining track for the Short Line and Midland Terminal railroads.
“As a ranch hand, Johnny punched cows, strung barbed wire, built outbuildings and corrals, dug wells, constructed stock ponds, cut hay, plowed fields and cut ranch roads,” Carter writes.
Carter’s sleuthing was preceded by geologists and water surveyors from Colorado College and a college in Pueblo. “It was a great place for studies — for colleges to come up and turn the students loose,” she said
But the surveys were scientific that left out the area’s historical and cultural heritage. “The story was missing,” she said.
Carter’s narrative concludes with a brief history of state park. The land once belonged to W.E. Mueller who between 1954 and 1969, formed the 12,000-acre Quarter Circle M Ranch. In 1977, Mueller began negotiations to sell the ranch to the state of Colorado. Mueller State Park opened in Divide in 1990.
The book is available online at FriendsOfMuellerSP.com for a $10 donation plus $2 for shipping, and at the Visitor Center at the park and Ute Pass Historical Society, 231 E. Henrietta St., Woodland Park.