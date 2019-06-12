Colorado Renaissance Festival
June 15-Aug. 4, Larkspur
Grab your velvet gown or jaunty knickers, brave the Larkspur traffic jam on Interstate 25 and get thee to the Ren Fest. The eight-weekend, rain-or-shine celebration has all the 16th-century trimmings — a royal court, turkey legs, costumed merrymakers and seven stages of performers.
“People come out, and they don’t know what to expect,” said Marketing Director Jim Paradise Jr. in a previous interview. “When they experience the unexpected, it’s so amazing that it brings them back.”
The fair, now in its 43rd year, averages 200,000 visitors over 16 days. Costumes are encouraged and are available to rent. It’s open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Themed weekends ensure that repeat visits offer different experiences. Parking is free. coloradorenaissance.com.
Donkey Derby Days
June 22-23, Cripple Creek
The festival celebrates Cripple Creek’s wild donkey population, believed to be direct descendants of the beasts of burden from the mining town’s heyday during its Gold Rush days around the turn of the 20th century.
Every year, participants run a half-mile race with the donkeys by their side, completing various tasks and overcoming obstacles. Sometimes the pack animals want to run the entire race, leaving their human counterparts red-faced and out of breath. Other times, as is their prerogative, the donkeys don’t want to move at all.
“You can only go as fast as the donkey wants to go,” said Steve Kitzman, director of marketing and events for Cripple Creek, in a previous article.
Two-man teams lead donkeys from one end of Bennett Avenue to the other, completing activities along the route in pursuit of the coveted Donkey Derby Days trophy. Aspiring teams outnumber donkeys, so names are drawn from a hat and then randomly paired with an animal that might or might not be in a racing mood. The donkeys that participate are “racing donkeys” that don’t actually run wild, though Cripple Creek still boasts a free-roaming donkey herd.
The two-day jamboree dates to the 1930s, when local businessman Charley Lehew created it to attract summer visitors. It has also been said to hearken to a time when residents attempted to ride the wild steeds from Victor to Cripple Creek.
Attendees can meet the town’s newest donkey additions, and who doesn’t want to see a baby donkey?
There are also street vendors, melodrama performances, pancake breakfasts, a beer garden, parade, “Kiss my Ass” donkey kissing booth, live music and family-friendly activities such as a dog show and a petting zoo.
Admission is free. visitcripplecreek.com.
Green Box Arts Festival
July 4-13, Green Mountain Falls
Although the Green Box Arts Festival didn’t officially begin until 2009, its roots developed in 2006 as a dance residency for New York City-based Keigwin + Co. Now in its 11th year, the tradition is supported by the Kirkpatrick family of Oklahoma, which has ties to Green Mountain Falls.
The festival has broadened to include art installations, music, the culinary arts, classes and activities, including yoga, hiking, silversmithing workshops, stargazing, conversations with artists, wine tastings and bingo.
“Every year it is an artist-in-residency program, a place for artists to come and create works of art in the atmosphere of the beauty of Green Mountain Falls,” Rachel Shortt, marketing director, said in a previous interview.
This year’s recently announced art installation will be an aerial project suspended over Gazebo Lake”1.8 Green Mountain Falls.” The 250-foot sculpture is made of structures and high-tech materials including atomized water particles. It makes its debut July 4. The title references the number of microseconds that the Earth’s day was shortened due to the earthquake and tsunami that hit Tohoku, Japan, in 2011.
“It is a soft, fluidly moving, adapting sculptural form,” Janet Echelman told The Gazette in April. “When one point in the sculpture moves with the wind, every other point is affected and changed where they lie in space. The shape of the sculpture is always in flux, a reminder to us of our fluid place in the physical world.”
Festival performances are free, but artist workshops require paid registration. greenboxarts.org.