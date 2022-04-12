In the summer of 1914, while touring Sarajevo, capital of Serbia, Archduke Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne was assassinated by a Gavrilo Princip, a Bosnian Serb terrorist with ties to the Black Hand, a secret society in the Serbian army. Austria declared war on Serbia and that set off a series of mutual defense alliances that mobilized Russia, Serbia, France, Austria-Hungary, and Germany, to declare war. Eventually, even the United States joined the slaughter of World War I that would kill between 15 and 20 million.
Of course, the World War I death toll did not end with the armistice at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month that we now celebrate every November 11 as Veterans’ Day. It was followed by the Russian Revolution that replaced the Czar with the “enlightened” leadership of Lenin and then Stalin, killing another 10 million Russians along the way (the exact number is not known). The Treaty of Versailles that “settled” World War I paved the way for the Nazi rise to power in Germany and World War II, which killed about 3% of all people on Earth, or 75-80 million.
These conflicts also carved up the world creating miasmas throughout the world — such as the Middle Eastern map — that periodically erupt to demand yet more military action and killing.
What would the world be like if, in August 1914, the nations who were parties to their respective mutual defense alliances exhibited cooler heads and said “It’s not worth going to war to defend Serbia (or Austria). It’s not our fight”?
Today, the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine is our generation’s Sarajevo Moment, but this time with mutual defense alliances called NATO and nuclear weapons so we won’t have to wait 50 years for the industrial scale killing to unfold. Sure, Vladimir Putin is a tyrant and the invasion of the Ukraine is utterly unjust. But, is it worth incinerating the planet for the Ukraine or to avenge Putin’s unjust invasion?
This isn’t our first nuclear rodeo.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis, my dad believed that at any moment Soviet nuclear weapons would rain down on us. And he certainly wasn’t alone. As a fifth-grader, I recall a school drill requiring me to time my walk home from school; if it took me longer than 15 minutes, then I was to remain at school in the event of an attack rather than attempt to run home to die with my family. Most historical analyses conclude that the world came perilously close to ending in October 1962, much closer than we think. Was the world-ending Kennedy-Kruschev game of chicken worth it?
In October 1962, my dad knocked out the wall out of my bedroom in the basement and tunneled 15 feet under the yard filling the basement with dirt. It was great fun for me and my younger siblings to play in floor-to-ceiling dirt piles, but only now can I appreciate how frightened my front-line Korean War combat veteran dad must have been to shovel several tons of dirt into the basement.
Eventually, my dad gave up when the shelter kept caving in and the excess dirt had to be removed with a conveyor belt and a full-size rented dump truck. Afterward, he used to joke “If we hear the sirens, we’ll all go sit on the front porch and watch, ‘cause we’ll never see anything like it again.”
Now I am my father (without a basement), and am wondering in helplessness whether those we elect will lead us to war and another century of industrial scale slaughter to honor their mutual self defense alliances or defend our century’s Serbia.
